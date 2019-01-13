This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Joe Canning nails stoppage-time sideline cut to lead Galway past Dublin into Walsh Cup final

It was the Tribesmen’s first competitive game since the All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 3:44 PM
43 minutes ago 3,218 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437732

Joe Canning hits the winning point Joe Canning hits the winning point. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Galway 0-21 

Dublin 1-17

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

JOE CANNING ARRIVED off the bench to slot over a 72nd-minute sideline and hand Galway a narrow one-point victory over Dublin in an exciting Walsh Cup semi-final.

On their first run out since the All-Ireland final, Galway survived a late onslaught from the hosts to book a place in the pre-season final against Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford, who defeated Kilkenny.

Micheal Donoghue’s side looked to be coasting to victory when they led by 0-18 to 0-10 after 50 minutes, but Dublin scored 1-7 to draw back level by the 70th minute, with Sean Moran raising the green flag from a penalty.

By that stage, Donoghue had sent for the heavy artillery in Canning, who was a late addition to the bench. Ten minutes after his introduction, the Portumna ace slotted over a stunning sideline to hand Galway the victory by the narrowest of margins.

Dublin finished an exciting encounter with 14 men after John Hetherton’s red card for a late hit on Canning. Hetherton finished with 0-8 for the Dubs, all from placed balls.

Donohoe started four survivors from last August’s loss to Limerick – the Mannion brothers, Aidan Harte and Conor Whelan. All four got themselves on the scoresheet, but it was free-taker Cathal Mannion who shone with a tally of 0-10, including five from play. 

Brian Concannon, the two-goal hero on his first championship start against Offaly last summer, posted three points in an impressive outing for the Leinster champions.

Tempers flare between both sides Tempers flare between both sides. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It was Dublin’s first competitive defeat under new boss Mattie Kenny, although the 2017 Liam MacCarthy champions represented a big step-up from recent ties against Carlow, Laois and Offaly.

Dubs looked to isolate one man on edge of the square, usually Donal Burke, but they struggled for scores from play in the first half-hour.

Midfielder Mannion hit 0-7 of his tally before the break. His brother Padraic drove forward and flashed one over, while Concannon saw a goalbound strike tipped over by Dublin keeper Alan Nolan. 

Galway’s lead at the interval was seven and they’d have been further clear had it not been for the accuracy of Hetherton, who slotted over five frees from six attempts.

Jack Grealish and Sean Kilduff with Fergal Whitely Jack Grealish and Sean Kilduff chase Fergal Whitely. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Tribesmen were 0-18 to 0-10 ahead when Burke flicked a Hetherton shot into the net, but the Dublin forward’s goal was ruled out for a square ball. With that went a glorious chance for Dublin to haul themselves back into the contest. 

Mannion and Hetherton traded a brace of frees apiece before Crummey sent over a superb score from the wing. Then Caolon Conway won a penalty for the hosts after a goalmouth scramble.  

Sean Moran dispatched the penalty into the bottom corner before Donohoe sent for Canning. With the teams deadlocked and penalties looking on the cards, Canning duly delivered the winner in stoppage-time. 

Scorers for Galway: Cathal Mannion 0-10 (0-5f), Brian Concannon 0-3 (0-1f), Davey Glennon 0-2 (0-1f), Sean Blehane 0-2, Padraic Mannion 0-1, Aidan Harte 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1, Joe Canning 0-1 (0-1 sideline).

Scorers for Dublin: John Hetherton 0-8 (0-8f), Sean Moran 1-0 (1-0 pen), Eamonn Dillon 0-2, Donal Burke 0-2, Osin O’Rorke 0-2 (0-2f), Chris Crummey 0-2, Fergal Whitely 0-1.

Galway 

1. James Skehill 

2. Jack Grealish
3. Jack Fitzpatrick
4. Sean Linnane

5. Kevin Hussey
6. Padraic Mannion
7. Aidan Harte

10. Cathal Mannion
9. Sean Kilduff

8. Padraig Brehony
11. Conor Whelan
12. Sean Blehane

13. Tomas Monaghan
14. Brian Concannon
15. Davey Glennon

Subs

19. Sean Loftus for Brehony (55)
21. Shane Maloney for Kilduff (55)
25. Ronan O’Meara for Glennon (62)
22. Joe Canning for Blehane (64) 

Dublin 

1. Alan Nolan

18. Lee Gannon
3. Eoghan O’Donnell
2. James Madden

19. Chris Crummey 
6. Sean Moran
7. Shane Barrett

5. Tomas Connolly
8. Rian McBride 
12. Fiontan McGibb

11. John Hetherton
10. Fergal Whitely
13. Eamonn Dillon

Subs

21. Sean Treacy for Madden (ht)
25. Caolan Conway for McBride (48)
20. Oisin O’Rorke for McGibb (51)
22. Davy Keogh for Barrett (62)
26. Darragh O’Connell for Whitely (64)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).

