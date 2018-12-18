This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Rotten to the core' - Galway GAA under fire as damning financial mismanagement outlined

Treasurer Michael Burke led the way at last night’s heated convention.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 8:51 AM
44 minutes ago 5,311 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4401437
A general view of Pearse Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of Pearse Stadium.
A general view of Pearse Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY GAA TREASURER Michael Burke hit out at people ‘within Galway GAA’ who ‘put every barrier and obstacle’ in his way of getting to the truth of their financial problems.

Speaking at last night’s Galway GAA Convention, Mr Burke said ‘the game is up’ for those who have ‘done a disservice to Galway GAA and whose only interest is, or was, self-interest’.

Mr Burke highlighted unauthorised use of Galway GAA credit cards for personal use, the payment of bonuses and expenses without proper authorisation and the lack of control and transparency and payments for tickets drawn down from Croke Park.

“I, myself, have experienced it at first hand and I can tell you here tonight that some people, not many I may add, within Galway GAA put every barrier and obstacle they could devise to prevent me and the honest and decent people in Galway GAA from getting to the truth,” said Mr Burke.

“For anyone who wants to impede or hinder progress now being made, the game is up, with witness to those who have done disservice to Galway GAA and whose only interest is, or was, self-interest.

“(When I came in as treasurer in 2017) it didn’t take me long to realise that all was not well with the management of our financial affairs.

“Hence the reason why I set about setting up an internal audit committee to review the three previous years. Some people at the time wanted to forget about the past and simply look to the future, but I resisted that because in order to resolve any problem you need to get to the root of the problem first.

“A review of officers expenses in previous accounts show them as high as €45,000 in 2016. Now I can tell you Santy and the Elves might have been generous back them, but he has tightened his belt now. We had made provision in accounts for €20 (thousand) but I assure we will be short of that amount and maybe less than ten (thousand).

“As far as I am concerned the looking back is over. The problems and wrongdoings of the past have been identified and I’m fully satisfied that Galway GAA, which is a great product, is out of life-support and we are well on the road to recovery.”

There was several inputs from the delegates in attendance including Paul Bellew, from Padraig Pearses, who was part of the internal audit committee.

After a few months looking into Galway GAA’s finances he said: “I think the culture (in Galway GAA) is rotten to the core”.

“I certainly am not happy that Galway GAA is in a good place to deliver that change. I don’t trust that it is from what I was exposed to over the last few months.”

The convention started off on a bum note with the absence of the 2017 AGM minutes from the official clár, which couldn’t be found in the office, according to acting secretary Seamus O’Grady, who recently took on the position.

The secretary also called on the county’s management committee to improve on the ‘many inadequacies’ highlighted in a recent financial audit into the county’s finances ordered by Croke Park.

“What remains to be done with the report at this stage is the Management Committee have to take it on board, they have accepted the recommendations, so it is now up to the Management Committee and the County Committee to implement the recommendations which, hopefully, will improve things and improve the many inadequacies that were pointed out in the report.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'He's a prime example of everything thatâs wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    'Liverpool are streets ahead': Man United legends turn on Mourinho
    Mourinho: All Manchester United can achieve is fourth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie