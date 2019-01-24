This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
0-11 for Galway's Niland as NUIG dump reigning champions UL out of the Fitzgibbon Cup

The title holders fell to their second group stage defeat this afternoon.

By Daragh Small Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 5:00 PM
37 minutes ago 1,576 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4456745
Evan Niland (NUIG) and Barry Murphy (UL) were both in good scoring form today.
Image: INPHO
Evan Niland (NUIG) and Barry Murphy (UL) were both in good scoring form today.
Evan Niland (NUIG) and Barry Murphy (UL) were both in good scoring form today.
Image: INPHO

NUI Galway 1-19
UL 0-17

Daragh Small reports from Dangan

MICHAEL LYNCH’S FIRST-half goal helped NUIG dump reigning champions UL out of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup at Dangan today as they fell to a second defeat in Group A.

NUIG held a 1-12 to 0-8 lead at half-time after they dominated the first half with an ever-strengthening breeze at their backs.

Clare defender Conor Cleary was sent-off on the resumption and despite a late rally with Limerick All-Ireland winner Barry Murphy scoring 0-11, UL were defeated and bow out.

The goal was the crucial score in the first half but Evan Niland’s brilliant 0-7 kept NUIG in charge. Murphy provided the reprieve with his five frees.

The goal arrived in the 21st minute. Conor Caulfield’s hard work created the opening for Liam Forde and he failed to get the shot off but the ball found its way to Lynch and he blasted to the open net.

At that stage the hosts were 1-9 to 0-7 in front, and Niland added points either side of a Sean Loftus score, as NUIG took a commanding lead at half-time.

But the wind picked up throughout the second half and it looked as though NUIG would need that sizeable advantage.

However, Cleary’s sending off was a massive blow for UL. He got his first yellow five minutes after half-time and then when he hauled Forde to the ground in the 42nd minute he was sent-off.

NUIG raced into a 1-17 to 0-13 lead and despite four points in a row from UL they couldn’t overturn the deficit.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Evan Niland 0-11 (0-9f), Michael Lynch 1-2, Conor Whelan 0-2, Sean Loftus, Darragh Burke, Conor Sheedy, Brian Corry 0-1 each.

Scorers for UL: Barry Murphy 0-11 (0-10f), Michael Carey, Jack Shelly, Jake Morris, Kevin O’Brien, Jack Goulding, Tom Morrissey 0-1 each.

NUI Galway

1. Shane Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)

23. Michael Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly, Galway)
4. Declan Connolly (Killimordaly, Galway)

5. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron, Galway)
6. Paul Hoban (Loughrea, Galway)
7. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell, Galway)

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore, Galway)
9. Ian Fox (Sarsfields, Galway)

10. Darragh Burke (St Thomas’, Galway)
11. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway)
22. Liam Forde (Ardrahan, Galway)

13. Conor Sheedy (Roscrea, Tipperary)
14. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge, Galway)
15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway).

Subs

8. Sam McArdle (Clarinbridge, Galway) for Greaney (46)
25. Enda Fahy (Michael Cusack’s, Galway) for Forde (48)
24. Brian Corry (Sixmilebridge, Clare) for Sheedy (50)

UL

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

2. Aidan McGuane (Kilmaley, Clare)
3. Evan Cody (Dicksboro, Kilkenny)
18. Jordan Henley (Tallow, Waterford)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands, Kilkenny)
6. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley, Clare)
19. Brian Cody (St Martin’s, Kilkenny)

7. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)
17. Jack Shelly (Mullinahone, Tipperary)

10. Ian Galvin (Clonlara, Clare)
11. Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell, Limerick)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick)

14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)
25. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan, Kilkenny)
15. Barry Murphy (Doon, Limerick)

Subs

34. Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick) for O’Brien (17, blood)
11. O’Brien for Nash (18)
34. Nash for Lynch (half-time)
30. Jack Goulding (Ballyduff, Kerry) for Morris (39)
22. Shane Veale (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) for Keoghan (47)
27. JP Lucey (Shamrocks, Waterford) for Veale (60).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).





About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

