Rugby and soccer internationals on board as Galway name exciting league panel

THE GALWAY LADIES Footballers have announced an exciting panel ahead of their attack at Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Dora Gorman and Mairead Coyne are both included.

New manager Tim Rabbitt has named a 34-strong panel as the 2018 Connacht champions, and league and All-Ireland semi-finalists look to go further this season.

A few big names have crossed codes and thrown their lot in with the Tribeswomen — the only side to beat back-to-back All-Ireland champions Dublin last time out — this year.

Former Ireland soccer international Dora Gorman has come back into the squad. The Barna native was last involved in 2016 but took some time out to pursue her medical career.

25-year-old Gorman is now a fully-qualified doctor and has a colourful sporting history between soccer, hockey and Gaelic football.

Another former international and soccer star, Méabh De Búrca, is also in the squad. The 30-year-old has 49 Ireland caps to her name, and currently plies her trade with Galway Women’s Football Club (WFC).

Tracey Leonard will captain the side again. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

There’s a third international on board for 2019, a rugby star by the name of Mairead Coyne.

Coyne was one of 11 Irish hopefuls who headed to Melbourne on an AFLW trial last September and while Adam Griggs’ Ireland prepare for Six Nations action, Coyne will be focusing on Gaelic games for 2019.

Star forward Tracey Leonard will captain the team again while Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Louise Ward steps up as vice captain. She’s one of six players from the Galway and Connacht club champions included.

Veteran defender Emer Flathery has called time on her inter-county career while fellow long-time soldier and 2018 All-Star Sinead Burke has been included in the squad, but is taking a break until March.

Siobhán Divilly has also taken the year out while Catriona Cormican, Galway’s talented dual star, is concentrating on camoige at present.

The Tribes face 2018 All-Ireland finalists Cork in their league opener on Saturday.

2018 Connacht champions Galway. Source: Sportsfile.

Galway squad for 2019 league

Aine Mc Donagh (Moycullen)

Aoife Thompson (Mountbellew)

Amy Coen (Corofin)

Barbara Hannon (Dunmore)

Bronagh Murphy (St Mary’s)

Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

Ciara Mc Carthy (Annaghdown)

Dora Gorman (No club provided)

Dearbhla Gower (Corofin)

Emile Gavin (Claregalway)

Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway)

Leanne Coen (Corofin)

Lynsey Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Lucy Hannon. (Dunmore)

Linda Booth (St Brendan’s)

Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Lisa Gannon (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Mairead Coyne (Grainne Mhaoile)

Megan Glynn (Claregalway)

Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)

Méabh De Búrca (St Michael’s)

Niamh Daly (St Gabriel’s)

Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Noelle Connolly (Glenamaddy)

Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Riona Ni Flatharta (Leitir Mor)

Roisin Leonard (Corofin)

Roisin Ni chonghaile (Moycullen)

Sarah Conneally (Dunmore)

Sarah Ni Lionsigh (Leitir Mor)

Shauna Molloy (St Furey’s)

Sinead Burke (Ballyboden, Dublin)

Tracey Leonard (Corofin)

