Galway, Kilkenny and Monaghan clubs book All-Ireland hurling final places

Galway's Gearoid McInerney will be in action in Croke Park with his club Oranmore-Maree.

Galway's Gearoid McInerney will be in action in Croke Park with his club Oranmore-Maree.

GALWAY’S ORANMORE-MAREE, Kilkenny’s Dunnamaggin and Monaghan’s Castleblayney were all celebrating today as they claimed All-Ireland club hurling semi-final victories to secure places in next month’s finals in Croke Park.

Oranmore-Maree ran out 1-13 to 2-4 victors over Antrim’s St Gall’s in Parnell Park in the intermediate semi-final. The Galway club, who have county seniors Gearoid McInerney and Niall Burke in their ranks, were ahead 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time and received a second-half boost when Sean McInerney netted.

They were ahead 1-10 to 0-4 by the 50th minute and the concession of two late goals could not prevent them marching into the final on Sunday 10 February against Cork’s Charleville, winners over Kilkenny’s Graigue-Ballycallan in a semi-final tie in Semple Stadium yesterday.

Full time and we are in the final !!!@GAAMareeOran 1–13@naomhgall 2-04



Well done lads and commiserations to Naomh Gall after a tough game in difficult conditions — Oranmore-Maree GAA (@GAAMareeOran) January 20, 2019 Source: Oranmore-Maree GAA /Twitter

Dunnamaggin booked a spot in the junior final after a dramatic extra-time success by 0-23 to 2-16 against Cork’s Cloughduv at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan. The Kilkenny outfit were in the driving seat at the break of normal time with an 0-11 to 0-5 advantage but Cloughduv pounced for an early second-half goal to cut the deficit.

Then a 60th minute Cloughduv goal nudged them in front by 2-12 to 0-17 but Dunnamaggin rescued a late draw and managed to clinch victory in extra-time.

Castleblayney will meet them in the junior decider after their 1-8 to 0-10 success over Leitrim’s Carrick in Mullingar. The Monaghan side were ahead 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and then Hugh Byrne raised a green flag from a penalty early in the second half. Castleblayney were in front 1-8 to 0-8 in the finale and held on despite Carrick notching the last two points of the game.

Results

All-Ireland club IHC semi-final

Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 1-13 St Gall’s (Antrim) 2-4

All-Ireland club JHC semi-finals

Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) 0-23 Cloughduv (Cork) 2-16

Castleblayney (Monaghan) 1-8 Carrick (Leitrim) 0-10

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: