This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway, Kilkenny and Monaghan clubs book All-Ireland hurling final places

The deciders take place in Croke Park on 10 February.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 5:57 PM
28 minutes ago 1,299 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4449916
Galway's Gearoid McInerney will be in action in Croke Park with his club Oranmore-Maree.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Galway's Gearoid McInerney will be in action in Croke Park with his club Oranmore-Maree.
Galway's Gearoid McInerney will be in action in Croke Park with his club Oranmore-Maree.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY’S ORANMORE-MAREE, Kilkenny’s Dunnamaggin and Monaghan’s Castleblayney were all celebrating today as they claimed All-Ireland club hurling semi-final victories to secure places in next month’s finals in Croke Park.

Oranmore-Maree ran out 1-13 to 2-4 victors over Antrim’s St Gall’s in Parnell Park in the intermediate semi-final. The Galway club, who have county seniors Gearoid McInerney and Niall Burke in their ranks, were ahead 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time and received a second-half boost when Sean McInerney netted.

They were ahead 1-10 to 0-4 by the 50th minute and the concession of two late goals could not prevent them marching into the final on Sunday 10 February against Cork’s Charleville, winners over Kilkenny’s Graigue-Ballycallan in a semi-final tie in Semple Stadium yesterday.

Dunnamaggin booked a spot in the junior final after a dramatic extra-time success by 0-23 to 2-16 against Cork’s Cloughduv at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan. The Kilkenny outfit were in the driving seat at the break of normal time with an 0-11 to 0-5 advantage but Cloughduv pounced for an early second-half goal to cut the deficit.

Then a 60th minute Cloughduv goal nudged them in front by 2-12 to 0-17 but Dunnamaggin rescued a late draw and managed to clinch victory in extra-time.

Castleblayney will meet them in the junior decider after their 1-8 to 0-10 success over Leitrim’s Carrick in Mullingar. The Monaghan side were ahead 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and then Hugh Byrne raised a green flag from a penalty early in the second half. Castleblayney were in front 1-8 to 0-8 in the finale and held on despite Carrick notching the last two points of the game.

Results

All-Ireland club IHC semi-final
Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 1-13 St Gall’s (Antrim) 2-4

All-Ireland club JHC semi-finals
Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) 0-23 Cloughduv (Cork) 2-16
Castleblayney (Monaghan) 1-8 Carrick (Leitrim) 0-10

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    LIVERPOOL
    Man City ease past Huddersfield to close the gap on Liverpool
    Man City ease past Huddersfield to close the gap on Liverpool
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie