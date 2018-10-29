Last three Galway hurling champions involved as draw for next Sunday's semi-finals made

Patrick Skehill, Joseph Cooney and David Collins have celebrate the last three years in Galway.

THE LAST THREE Galway senior hurling kingpins will all feature in semi-final showdowns next Sunday as this year’s championship reaches the last four stage.

Yesterday’s 1-23 to 2-19 quarter-final win for St Thomas over Clarinbridge completed the semi-final up as it was the remaining last eight fixture to be played.

It means 2016 title winners St Thomas, with David Burke and Conor Cooney on board, will take on 2015 victors Sarsfields, who have Joseph Cooney in their ranks, in the opening semi-final tie.

Then reigning champions Liam Mellows, victors last season for the first time in 47 years, will take on Cappataggle, who are aiming to contest a decider for the first time.

Senior Hurling Championship

Semi final pairings

St. Thomas’ v Sarsfields

Cappataggle v Liam Mellows Games to take place next weekend — St. Thomas' GAA (@StThomassHC) October 28, 2018 Source: St. Thomas' GAA /Twitter

The draw was made after yesterday’s games with the semi-finals scheduled for a double-header next Sunday afternoon in Athenry. The winners will face each other in the final in the last remaining county senior hurling championship to be completed in 2018.

Galway senior hurling semi-finals

Sunday 4 November

Sarsfields v St Thomas, Kenny Park, Athenry, 1pm

Cappataggle v Liam Mellows, Kenny Park, Athenry, 2.45pm

