2017 Galway U21 hurling final to be played on Saturday - a year behind schedule

THE 2017 GALWAY U21 hurling final will be played this weekend.

Poor fixture planning and a condensed calendar has led to the competition running 12 months behind schedule, but Turloughmore and Liam Mellows will finally go head-to-head on Saturday, 15 December 2018.

Galway county board officials decided to leave off the U21 championship until October 2018, having failed to run it off by the end of last year.

And this year, knockout games continued into November, while the last four ties were played at the beginning of this month.

Some Turloughmore 2017 U21 players are also part of the 2018 contingent who last week progressed to the second-tier championship final, fixed for Sunday 13 January 2019.

Confused enough already? Well, the 2018 Galway U21A hurling championship semi-finals are also scheduled for this weekend, so it’s likely that that will also run into 2019.

And to top it all off, and keeping with the theme of the lengthy delays, the 2017 Galway U21B hurling championship final didn’t finish up until 25 November of this year.

The main reason for that running behind schedule was the decision, favoured by clubs, to alter the start date of these competitions. They had always started in springtime.

