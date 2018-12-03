Galway United's record goalscorer to remain in charge for 2019 season

ALAN MURPHY HAS been entrusted with the task of improving Galway United’s fortunes after the SSE Airtricity League outfit confirmed that the club legend will remain in the position of first-team manager for 2019.

Having been in charge of the club’s U17 side, Murphy was appointed to the senior role in July following the departure of Shane Keegan.

The 37-year-old midfielder was also a member of the playing squad at Eamonn Deacy Park this year, during which he broke the club’s all-time record by netting for the 75th time as a Galway United player in their 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in April.

“It’s a very proud moment for me to take over Galway United for the coming season. This is my club,” said Murphy, who also represented Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Mervue United as a player in the League of Ireland.

“Next year will be done very much on my terms. There will be commitment, passion and there will be no stone left unturned in putting a team on the pitch that will give all that and more.

“There will be ups and downs, but this will be a season where Galway United fans can be proud of the team on the pitch.”

After being relegated from the Premier Divison in 2017, the Tribesmen had a disappointing first campaign back in the second tier. They finished in sixth place, 12 points adrift of a play-off place.

“It is all systems go to prepare the team to compete in the First Division next year and develop and bring passion back to Galway United,” said Murphy.

“My vision would be that we have a core of senior players in addition to the elite of our academy, as well as players from further afield. I’d hope that we would tie a number of players down before the Christmas period. It’s imperative that we hit the ground running.”

