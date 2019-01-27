This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canning steers Galway to comfortable win against Laois

Eddie Brennan endured a losing start to his stint with Laois.

By John Fallon Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 2:17 PM
39 minutes ago 3,357 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4462001
Joe Canning scored 0-10 as Galway eased past Laois in the opening round of the Allianz League.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Joe Canning scored 0-10 as Galway eased past Laois in the opening round of the Allianz League.
Joe Canning scored 0-10 as Galway eased past Laois in the opening round of the Allianz League.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Galway 1-27

Laois 2-15

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium 

JOE CANNING AND Cathal Mannion led the way as Galway got their Division 1B campaign off to a winning start at Pearse Stadium.

Laois never looked like delivering a win for new manager Eddie Brennan as they were chasing the game from the outset.

Having opted to play against the wind in the opening half, Laois found themselves 0-9 to 0-2 adrift at the end of the opening quarter.

Cathal Mannion, revelling in his new midfield role, landed three excellent points from play and his brother Padraic also got in on the scoring act as Galway made good use of the wind.

PJ Scully responded with a couple of frees for Laois but these were cancelled by Jack Coyne and Canning.

Then a well-worked move saw Brian Concannon set Davey Glennon up for a goal after 25 minutes which pushed Galway 1-12 to 0-4 in front.

The sides exchanged points three times before the break with Canning hitting two more frees in a first-half haul of 0-6, while debutant Sean Bleahene also hit the target as three more Scully frees kept Laois in touch.

Laois, trailing by 1-15 to 0-7 at the break, needed a big start to the second-half with the wind but Canning pointed two frees from distance in the opening four minutes.

Glennon and Canning again found the range after Scully had pointed a free for Laois but then the failure of the Galway rearguard to deal with a sideline saw John Lennon pounce to dispatch the ball to the net and make it 1-19 to 1-8 after 45 minutes.

Galway responded with a couple of points from Thomas Monaghan but Laois never gave up and closed the gap with a string of points from Mark Kavanagh and Jack Kelly, while Lennon got in for his second goal in the closing stages but Galway were never threatened.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), Davy Glennon 1-2, Cathal Mannion 0-4, Thomas Monaghan 0-2, Sean Loftus 0-2, Sean Bleahene 0-2, Aidan Harte 0-1, Padraic Mannion 0-1, Jack Coyne 0-1, Tadhg Haran 0-1 (0-1f), Brian Concannon 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: John Lennon 2-0, PJ Scully 0-6 (0-6f), Mark Kavanagh 0-4 (0-4f), Jack Kelly 0-2, Paddy Purcell 0-1, Aaron Dunphy 0-1, Cha Dwyer 0-1.

GALWAY

1 Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort)
3 Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)
4 Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

5 Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)
6 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
7 Aidan Harte (Gort)

8 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
9 Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

12 Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
11 Joe Canning (Portumna)
10 Jack Coyne (Castlegar)

13 Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
14 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
15 Davy Glennon (Mullagh)

Substitutes:
22 Ronan O’Meara (Portumna) for Coyne (57), 17 Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly) for Harte (58), 19 Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge) for Canning (60), 18 Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge) for Grealish (64), 24 Tadhg Haran (Liam Mellows) for Monaghan (68).

LAOIS

1 Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix)

4 Donncha Hartnett (Mountmellick)
3 Matthew Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton)
2 Joe Phelan (Camross)

5 Jack Kelly (Rathdowney Errill)
6 Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)
7 Padraig Delaney (The Harps)

8 Conor Phelan (Castletown)
9 PJ Scully (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton)

10 Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin)
11 Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney Errill)
12 Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney Errill)

13 John Lennon (Rosenallis)
14 Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton)
15 Stephen Maher (Clough Ballacolla)

Substitutes:
23 Sean Downey (Ballinakill) for Delaney (42), 24 Neil Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton) for Maher (51), 21 Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill) for Scully (58), 25 Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise) for Lyons (61), 20 Jake Cranny (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix) for Phelan (68).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    Ex-Dundalk winger Connolly provides assist on full debut as Wimbledon shock West Ham
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    MUNSTER
    Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions
    Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions
    Much-changed Munster seek to maintain winning momentum in Wales
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie