This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've got no home games' - Donoghue calls for neutral venue in Walsh Cup final

Galway are set to travel to Wexford for the final of the pre-season competition.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,895 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4438147
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

GALWAY MANAGER MICHEAL Donoghue has called on the Leinster Council to fix next Sunday’s Walsh Cup final against Wexford at a neutral venue.

Joe Canning superbly steered over a sideline cut in the 73rd minute to lift Galway to a one-point victory against Dublin in today’s semi-final.

Wexford’s three-point win over Kilkenny in the other semi-final set-up a final showdown with the Tribesmen, but the Model County are set to have home advantage for the decider.

“Look, we had to come here today,” said Donoghue. “We’re after hearing that we have to go to Wexford. I’d be hoping that that’s still not a foregone conclusion, that we might get a neutral venue.

“Hopefully, Leinster Council will look at that for us, that we get a neutral venue for the coming week because every team is at the same stage of preparation and it’s a big commitment to expect us to go down to Wexford next Sunday.

Galway during the national anthem Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Galway travelled to last year’s meeting with Wexford in the same competition, only for the game to be postponed due to heavy snowfall.

“It’s just that we’ve got no home games in it,” said Donoghue. “Maybe the fixture was made but today was getting a good work out and I’m really happy with the way the lads worked and performed.”

Canning was a late addition to the Galway bench, arriving onto the field in the 67th minute with his team two in front.

He was involved in the John Hetherton sending off minutes after his introduction, with the Dublin forward dismissed for barrelling into Canning following a foul on Sean Loftus.

Oisin O’Rorke assumed free-taking duties from the red-carded Hetherton and clipped over two dead-balls to level the game up as full-time approached. Galway were awarded a sideline under the main Parnell Park stand, which Canning beautifully cut over the bar.

Donoghue admitted that decisive sideline cut was a trademark Canning score.

“It is his forte, yeah, and obviously it was a massive execution of it and no better man
standing over it,” he said.

“We had the breeze in the first-half, they had it in the second-half, they came back well, brought it back to parity and could have gone to extra-time or frees or penos or whatever it would have been. But Joe stood up and got a great sideline cut.

Joe Canning arrives Joe Canning arrives before the game. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“We were in a good position but conditions were massive. There was a huge breeze and testament to Dublin that they came out in the second-half, got the first two scores, put us under the cosh, you know, they went for the goal from the 21, they had a goal disallowed, so we were under ferocious pressure.

“From our perspective a lot of the young lads stood up and it was a massive learning experience for them. As I said, we’re not getting carried away, it was only January. It was good to get a competitive game and we’ll move on now and get back to training this week.”

The Tribe boss praised the performance of midfielder Cathal Mannion, who assumed free-taking duties and posted 0-10, including five from play.

“I thought he done well. Equally did a lot of the other lads. He is a huge leader in the team. He showed all his capabilities in his scoring from play and his free-taking.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Messi nets landmark La Liga goal as Barca ease to victory
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    'He reminds me of Kante and Makelele': Rice earns high praise from West Ham team-mate
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'
    Solskjaer saluted by Man United legend for cleaning up Mourinho's mess

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie