This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Betting adverts to be banned 'whistle-to-whistle' during live sports broadcasts in the UK

Between 28,000 and 40,000 people in Ireland suffer from a gambling disorder.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 2:28 PM
54 minutes ago 637 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4379847
Political pressure has mounted recently regarding the amount of betting advertising on TV.
Political pressure has mounted recently regarding the amount of betting advertising on TV.
Political pressure has mounted recently regarding the amount of betting advertising on TV.

THREE OF THE LARGEST betting companies in the UK have agreed to a new deal which will see gambling advertising prohibited “whistle-to-whistle” during live sports broadcasts.

Following recent political pressure, the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), which includes Paddy Power, Ladbrokes and Bet365 has agreed to a proposition which will cease betting ads during broadcast sports events.

The BBC reports the agreement will ensure no advertisements will be shown for a defined period before and after a game is broadcast.

The deal comes after talks between firms which also included SkyBet, Betfred, Betfair, Stan James, Gala Coral and William Hill.

“Gambling firms banning advertising on TV during live sport is a welcome move and I am pleased that the sector is stepping up and responding to public concerns,” said Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Jeremy Wright.

Liverpool Media Day - Anfield Almost 60 per cent of football teams in England's top two divisions have betting companies as sponsors. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“It is vital children and vulnerable people are protected from the threat of gambling related harm. Companies must be socially responsible.”

Ireland has the third highest gambling losses per adult in the world, according to Problem Gambling, with approximately 28,000-40,000 problem gamblers in this country alone.

A report by Gamble Aware in 2011 stated that less than one per cent of people who would benefit from problem gambling treatment actually receive it, with US figures outlining that ​one in five problem gamblers attempt suicide — a number more than double that of other addictions.

Horse racing will be exempt from the new agreement due to “the commercial importance of gambling on its viability”, with final ratification required from the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG) before the ban comes into force.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldnât be here without him'
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie