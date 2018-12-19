This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Gareth Bale treble sees Real Madrid seal Club World Cup final berth

The Wales international inspired a 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:16 PM
32 minutes ago 1,133 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4406274
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring.
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring.
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring.

GARETH BALE FIRED Real Madrid into a record-equalling fourth Club World Cup final with a stunning hat-trick in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Kashima Antlers in Abu Dhabi.

Madrid are looking to become the first club to win the tournament on four occasions, and Bale’s superb treble ensured that dream remains a possibility as the AFC Champions League winners were swept aside.

Having seen an early chance go begging, Bale made no mistake in the 44th minute with a composed finish that flicked the inside of the post on its way in.

He extended Madrid’s lead after a defensive mix-up before lashing home his third before the hour, helping Santiago Solari’s team ease into this weekend’s showpiece.

Kashima did start brightly, Serginho finding room in the Madrid defence to get in a second-minute shot that was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois, with Gen Shoji glancing a free header wide from the resulting corner.

It took the European champions time to settle into a rhythm with Karim Benzema and Bale both wasteful, the latter failing to connect with a right-foot shot after neat build-up play.

Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Benzema all threatened Kwoun Sun-tae’s goal before Bale brought some quality to proceedings with a well-placed finish following a neat one-two with Marcelo on the edge of the Kashima penalty area.

Another marauding run down the left from Bale almost created a second goal five minutes after the restart, but Benzema’s low shot was cleared off the line by Shuto Yamamoto.

Madrid were not to be denied soon after, however, as Bale doubled his tally with an opportunistic finish, the forward pouncing on a defensive mix-up between Yamamoto and Jung Seung-hyun.

He was celebrating a third goal just two minutes later as Kashima gave him far too much space, Bale lashing a left-footed shot across Kwoun from Marcelo’s pass.

Solari withdrew the Welshman soon after and although Shoma Doi pulled one back for Kashima in the 78th minute, Madrid cruised into Saturday’s clash with Al Ain at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

