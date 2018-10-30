This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism

The Welsh star’s representative was not impressed with remarks made by Jorge Valdano.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,117 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4312934
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

THE AGENT OF Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has hit back at Jorge Valdano following criticism of the forward’s performance in El Clasico.

Bale started the match at Camp Nou on the right of a five-man midfield but offered little impact throughout before being substituted 77 minutes in, with Barcelona leading 3-1.

Former Madrid boss Valdano blamed Bale for failing to track Jordi Alba for Barca’s opening goal, accusing him of a lack of focus.

“Bale is one of many players at Madrid who play very freely,” he told Onda Cero. “He had the job to follow Jordi Alba, and his concentration lasted just seven minutes.

“Alba was completely free to set up the first goal. There are players in the squad who, like Bale, think they are so important they can do whatever they want. That goes against the collective.”

In response, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, dismissed Valdano’s comments as unimportant.

“It comes from nothing, so it is taken as nothing,” he told ESPN.

Bale cut a frustrated figure as his run without a goal stretched to six matches in all competitions, and Valdano claims the former Tottenham man is still yet to justify the reported €100 million Madrid paid to sign him in 2013.

Bale’s price gave the fantasy that he is world-class,” he said. “But his last five seasons do not match what Real Madrid paid for him.

“He can score the goal of the season any year, and that must be applauded, but [players like] Sergio Ramos are consistent throughout the season and have also scored historic goals for Real Madrid.”

Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked on Monday following the Barca loss.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    'Pigs were flying in El Clasico before Messi and Ronaldo'
    Ronaldo rocket gives Juventus scrappy win at Empoli
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    'I can handle that' - Demirbay calm amid Liverpool interest
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    Mahrez strikes early as City beat Spurs to return to the top
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie