Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Comerford swaps Waterford for Cork as Caulfield makes another new addition

“It’s a big club and the calibre of players here is unbelievable, so I just want to play my part.”

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 1:21 PM
37 minutes ago 922 Views 2 Comments
CORK CITY HAVE completed their second new signing in the space of 24 hours.

Following the addition of defender Dan Casey from Bohemians yesterday, the Leesiders announced this afternoon that Garry Comerford has joined the club for the 2019 season.

IMG_3900-2 Garry Comerford with Cork City manager John Caulfield. Source: Cork City FC

The left-sided 25-year-old — who can play in defence and midfield — spent the past two seasons with Waterford, having previously had spells with Shamrock Rovers and Cobh Ramblers.

“I am obviously delighted to be signing for such a big club,” Comerford said. “John [Caulfield] has shown a lot of interest in me so I’m happy to have got it over the line and I just want to get my head down now and get ready for pre-season.

“With Waterford, we had some great games against Cork City this year, but the highlight was the fans at Turner’s Cross; they created an unbelievable atmosphere and I will be happy to get out and play in front of them in 2019.

“It’s a big club and the calibre of players here is unbelievable, so I just want to play my part and hopefully help them to win more trophies next year. I want to work hard and I know I will have to earn the right to get into the team, so I just want to play my part and go from there.”

Comerford helped Waterford to achieve promotion back to the top flight for the first time in a decade by winning the First Division title in 2017.

The Portlaoise native made 21 league appearances — including 19 starts — as the Blues qualified for Europe this season by finishing fourth in the Premier Division.

Garry Comerford Comerford playing for Waterford against Cork City earlier this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Garry is another hungry, ambitious player who has done very well with Waterford this year,” Cork City manager John Caulfield said of the ex-Avondale United player. “He played amateur football in Cork some years ago and has progressed into the League [of Ireland].

“He played with Cobh and then progressed onto Waterford, where he did well, so he is a good fit for us. He is a left-sided player, he can play left-back, left midfield and has even played at centre-back as well this year, but midfield is probably his best position and that’s where he will see himself competing for a place.” 

