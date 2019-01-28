Cork City strengthen squad with addition of 'tremendous player' Boylan

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of versatile 22-year-old Gary Boylan.

The Mayo native links up with the Leesiders ahead of the 2019 campaign, having spent five seasons as a member of the first-team squad at Sligo Rovers.

A right-back who can also operate in midfield, Boylan made his League of Ireland debut at the age of 17. Two months later he helped Mayo to win the 2014 Connacht minor football title at the expense of Roscommon.

Boylan featured regularly for Sligo Rovers in 2018 until his season was cut short when he suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury against Derry City in June.

“I am delighted to be signing for such a big club,” Boylan said. “Cork City is one of the biggest — if not the biggest — clubs in the country, so I can’t wait to get going.

“I have been in for a few weeks and can see how professional things are. Everyone wants to work hard and win trophies, and that is where I want to be myself. I am really happy to be here.

“I’m really close to a full return to play, just a couple of weeks away, so I should be ready soon. The first thought is to get fully fit and back to full match sharpness. Once I get fit, I can set my own targets then. I think at this club you are expected to compete at the top, for leagues and cups, so I am hoping for a very good season.”

Gary Boylan of Sligo Rovers challenging Cork City's Shane Griffin last season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork City will contest the President’s Cup against 2018 double winners Dundalk at Turner’s Cross a week on Saturday (9 February). Their league campaign begins six days later away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Manager John Caulfield said: “Gary has been in with us for a while and has been working with our medical department and our strength and conditioning coach, Kevin Tattan. He has been working incredibly hard and he is about a week off full training now.

“He is in superb condition and is bursting to get going. He is a tremendous player and did really well with Sligo in a number of different positions. He is very versatile and he is a smashing young fella with a great attitude.

“He is 22 and has great experience of this league for his age. Obviously he got an injury last year and missed most of the season, but his health and his fitness is in a great place now and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He has mixed in really well with the lads and they can see that he is bursting to get involved. He will add real competition for places into the team and he will have a big role to play for us this year.”

