This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neville: My one problem with Pogba was his disrespectful Mourinho post

The midfielder created a firestorm with a social media posting just hours after the Man Utd boss was sacked.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
33 minutes ago 709 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4421080
Pogba was part of a Man United team defeated Newcastle last night.
Pogba was part of a Man United team defeated Newcastle last night.
Pogba was part of a Man United team defeated Newcastle last night.

GARY NEVILLE HAS reiterated that his “one problem” with Paul Pogba was his controversial social media post in the aftermath of Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The French midfielder deleted a post that asked users to caption an image of Pogba with a wry smile just hours after Manchester United dismissed their manager.

Pogba’s team insisted that the post was scheduled before Mourinho’s sacking, but Neville has dismissed that rationale.

“Everyone always concentrates on Paul Pogba,” Neville said on Sky Sports last night.

“I only have one problem with Paul Pogba and that was his post, which I think disrespected Jose Mourinho in losing his job.

“We know it didn’t come from the club, we know it didn’t come from adidas, we know it came from Paul Pogba, so my view personally is that was a massive disappointment to disrespect somebody that’s lost their job.”

Pogba and Mourinho had a notoriously poor relationship, with the manager often benching the Frenchman and stripped him of his vice captaincy earlier in the season.

With caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, though, Pogba has been reinvigorated.

The World Cup-winner has four goals and three assists in Solskjaer’s first three games, and was named named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for December.

Neville has taken note of Pogba’s impact on the field, and is ready to led bygones be bygones when it comes to Pogba’s ill-timed social media post.

“I’ve always said that Manchester United are a far better team with him in it,” Neville said of Pogba.

“There is a line that needs to be drawn, perhaps you forget everything that’s happened in the past.

“However, all is forgiven because you move on in football but the fact of the matter is that he’s now performing how he should be, and that is a massive plus for United because he is a big player.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    6 goals shared between Bournemouth and Watford, while Chelsea held to Saints stalemate
    6 goals shared between Bournemouth and Watford, while Chelsea held to Saints stalemate
    Red card for Brady as Burnley win and Duffy hits the net as Brighton draw
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'We need to check in the morning': De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash
    'We need to check in the morning': De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash
    'They'll be looking to go full throttle into us' - Andy Robertson expecting different Man City test
    Boost for Liverpool as Mane escapes punishment and is free to face City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie