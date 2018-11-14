This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Ireland's Moynihan in pole position to secure European Tour card at Q-School

The 24-year-old currently sits inside the all-important qualification zone with one round to play.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 5:14 PM
Moynihan in action in Spain.
Image: Getty Images
Moynihan in action in Spain.
Moynihan in action in Spain.
Image: Getty Images

GAVIN MOYNIHAN HAS one final hurdle to negotiate if he is to secure his European Tour card for next season, but the 24-year-old Dubliner has done much of the leg work at Qualifying School.

A faultless, bogey-free round at Lumine Golf Club in Spain this afternoon sees Moynihan move inside the all-important top-25 places ahead of Thursday’s sixth and final round.

Moynihan, who lost his European Tour playing status at the end of last season after finishing 213th in the Race to Dubai Standings, has shrugged off a back problem to sit in a tie for 15th place on 16-under par.

He carded five birdies on Wednesday to sign for a brilliant round of 66, but Moynihan is just one shot inside the top 25 places heading into the final day of Q-School as the gruelling battle for Tour rights reaches its climax. 

Having already assured himself of a Challenge Tour card for 2019, Moynihan knows what it takes to seal the deal in such a pressurised environment having finished on the qualifying line 12 months ago.  

Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is also pushing to finish inside the top 25 but has a little more work to do on Thursday, as he currently is in a tie for 32nd and two shots off the mark at 13-under par. 

Moynihan gets his final round underway at 10.10am on Thursday morning, while Sharvin is off an hour earlier at 9.10am. 

Leaderboard available here >

