Agony and ecstasy for Irish golfers on final day of European Tour Q-School

Moynihan got there by the skin of his teeth.

IRELAND’S GAVIN MOYNIHAN has retained his European Tour playing privileges for next year after coming through a nerve-wracking final round of Qualifying School in Spain.

The 24-year-old carded a level-par round of 71 on Thursday at Lumine Golf Club to finish in a tie for 20th on 16-under par and crucially finish inside the all-important qualification berths.

Moynihan, who lost his European Tour card at the end of last season after finishing 213th in the Race to Dubai Standings, held his nerve on a day of high drama.

Birdies on seven and 12 appeared to have cemented the Dubliner’s position inside the top-25 with room to spare, but dropped shots on 15 and 17 resulted in an anxious finish.

There was bitter disappointment for Cormac Sharvin, however, as he fell on the wrong side of the line, finishing on 15-under par to agonisingly miss out on winning a European Tour card for 2019.

Sharvin had already assured himself of a Challenge Tour playing status for next year by making the halfway cut in Spain earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old’s closing two-under-par 69 left him sharing 28th place, one shot off the top 25.

Well that was nerve wreaking. Great few weeks away. Glad to get through today. Delighted to regain @EuropeanTour card for 2019. Thanks to @GolfMountJuliet @TeamISM @teamirelandgolf @SoftCoGroup @arenagroup_plc @TitleistEurope for the support all year. 👍☘️ — Gavin Moynihan (@GavinMoynihan) November 15, 2018

