Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Agony and ecstasy for Irish golfers on final day of European Tour Q-School

Gavin Moynihan secured his Tour card by one shot, while Cormac Sharvin missed out by the same margin.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 5:45 PM
55 minutes ago 1,740 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4342353
Moynihan got there by the skin of his teeth.
Image: Getty Images
Moynihan got there by the skin of his teeth.
Moynihan got there by the skin of his teeth.
Image: Getty Images

IRELAND’S GAVIN MOYNIHAN has retained his European Tour playing privileges for next year after coming through a nerve-wracking final round of Qualifying School in Spain.

The 24-year-old carded a level-par round of 71 on Thursday at Lumine Golf Club to finish in a tie for 20th on 16-under par and crucially finish inside the all-important qualification berths.

Moynihan, who lost his European Tour card at the end of last season after finishing 213th in the Race to Dubai Standings, held his nerve on a day of high drama. 

Birdies on seven and 12 appeared to have cemented the Dubliner’s position inside the top-25 with room to spare, but dropped shots on 15 and 17 resulted in an anxious finish.

There was bitter disappointment for Cormac Sharvin, however, as he fell on the wrong side of the line, finishing on 15-under par to agonisingly miss out on winning a European Tour card for 2019. 

Sharvin had already assured himself of a Challenge Tour playing status for next year by making the halfway cut in Spain earlier in the week. 

The 26-year-old’s closing two-under-par 69 left him sharing 28th place, one shot off the top 25. 

