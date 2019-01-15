Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte warned over lewd act caught on video

NORTHERN IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Gavin Whyte has earned a public rebuke from his club Oxford United having been filmed performing a lewd act on a public street.

Footage emerged of Whyte’s transgression after Oxford’s 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last Saturday, and Oxford have today confirmed that they will meet with Whyte to warn him about his future conduct.

Manager Karl Robinson said the player deeply regrets his actions.

“It is totally out of character” said Robinson in a club statement. “Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this: I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn’t have done”.

Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level. We will sit down with Gavin today and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities. We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this.

“He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness”.

Whyte joined the League One club from Crusaders last summer, and has since scored four times in an impressive debut season.

The 22-year-old scored within two minutes of his international debut against Israel last September, and was involved in his side’s dreary 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland in November.

