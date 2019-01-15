This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte warned over lewd act caught on video

Oxford United have released a statement over the matter.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 10:53 AM
24 minutes ago 1,066 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440534
Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte after a Uefa Nations League game with Bosnia.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO
Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte after a Uefa Nations League game with Bosnia.
Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte after a Uefa Nations League game with Bosnia.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

NORTHERN IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Gavin Whyte has earned a public rebuke from his club Oxford United having been filmed performing a lewd act on a public street. 

Footage emerged of Whyte’s transgression after Oxford’s 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last Saturday, and Oxford have today confirmed that they will meet with Whyte to warn him about his future conduct. 

Manager Karl Robinson said the player deeply regrets his actions. 

“It is totally out of character” said Robinson in a club statement. “Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this: I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn’t have done”.

Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level. We will sit down with Gavin today and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities. We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this.

“He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness”. 

Whyte joined the League One club from Crusaders last summer, and has since scored four times in an impressive debut season. 

The 22-year-old scored within two minutes of his international debut against Israel last September, and was involved in his side’s dreary 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland in November. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie

