Star Tyrone forward Begley announces inter-county retirement

TYRONE STAR GEMMA Begley has announced her retirement from inter-county football at the age of 33.

Begley signed off with an All-Ireland title and a goal in 2018 as the Red Hand beat Meath in the intermediate final, as well as a nomination for Intermediate Player of the Year.

The three-time All-Star, who first joined the county senior panel in 2004, was also part of teams which won an Ulster senior title and two provincial crowns at the intermediate grade.

Begley, who currently sits on the WGPA executive, will continue to play club football with An Charraig Mhór.

“I thought long and hard about stepping away but the decision is made now and I wish the girls and the management the very best of luck for the National League and return to senior championship football,” she said in a statement released by Tyrone LGFA overnight.

It’s just brilliant to get back to senior football as much as anything and hopefully it will be the start of a career for a lot of those girls coming through now.

Begley, right: won three All-Stars with Tyrone. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tyrone manager Gerry Moane added his tribute to “a great servant to Tyrone ladies football”.

“While we will miss her and what she brings to the squad, we have to respect her decision.

“We are delighted she signed off with an All-Ireland medal. She certainly deserved it.

“We wish Gemma the very best of good wishes.”

