Geordan Murphy appointed Leicester head coach despite poor run

Murphy had been in interim charge since the opening week of the season.

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP SIDE Leicester have confirmed the appointment of Geordan Murphy as head coach on a permanent basis despite a poor run of results under his leadership.

The 40-year-old had been holding the position on an interim basis since the opening weeks of the season when Matt O’Connor was sacked after one league game.

“It is a huge honour to be asked to be head coach at a club I know so well,” Murphy, the former Ireland international, said.

Murphy joined Leicester as a player in 1997, scoring 93 tries in 322 games on the way to eight Premiership titles and two European Cups.

He also represented Ireland 72 times and played in two Tests for the Lions before moving into coaching at Leicester in 2013.

Club chairman Peter Tom said: “Although recent results have not been at the level we all expect, Geordan’s leadership, enthusiasm and hard work during a challenging period have impressed us all.

“Geordan has his own vision of how to get the best out of the coaches and players around him, and now is the time for everyone to work together to help his plans come to fruition.”

Leicester, who have lost their past eight games in all competitions, are eighth in the Premiership table after six defeats in nine matches, and out of contention in their Champions Cup pool.

