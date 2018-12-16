Tour de France winner Thomas named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Thomas: first Welsh winner since Ryan Giggs in 2009.

CYCLIST GERAINT THOMAS was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday night, capping an unforgettable year in which he won the Tour de France.

The Welsh rider topped the six-person shortlist, voted on by the public, ahead of five-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and footballer Harry Kane in second and third place.

Cricketer Jimmy Anderson, athlete Dina Asher-Smith and Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold were also nominated for the main award.

Team Sky’s Thomas this summer became just the third British rider to win the Tour de France, following Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning rugby squad were nominated for the Team of the Year award, which was won by the England netball team.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2018

Sports Personality: Geraint Thomas

World Sport Star: Francesco Molinari

Team of the Year: England netball

Greatest Moment of the Year: England netball team win gold at Commonwealth Games

Coach of the Year: Gareth Southgate

Unsung Hero: Kirsty Ewen

Lifetime Achievement: Billie Jean King

Helen Rollason Award: Billy Monger

Young Sports Personality: Kare Adenegan

