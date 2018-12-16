This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Tour de France winner Thomas named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Cyclist finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Harry Kane in public vote.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,105 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4399133
Thomas: first Welsh winner since Ryan Giggs in 2009.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Thomas: first Welsh winner since Ryan Giggs in 2009.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CYCLIST GERAINT THOMAS was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday night, capping an unforgettable year in which he won the Tour de France.

The Welsh rider topped the six-person shortlist, voted on by the public, ahead of five-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and footballer Harry Kane in second and third place.

Cricketer Jimmy Anderson, athlete Dina Asher-Smith and Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold were also nominated for the main award.

Team Sky’s Thomas this summer became just the third British rider to win the Tour de France, following Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning rugby squad were nominated for the Team of the Year award, which was won by the England netball team.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2018

  • Sports Personality: Geraint Thomas
  • World Sport Star: Francesco Molinari
  • Team of the Year: England netball
  • Greatest Moment of the Year: England netball team win gold at Commonwealth Games
  • Coach of the Year: Gareth Southgate
  • Unsung Hero: Kirsty Ewen
  • Lifetime Achievement: Billie Jean King
  • Helen Rollason Award: Billy Monger
  • Young Sports Personality: Kare Adenegan

