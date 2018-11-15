This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet

The Anfield legend has impressed in a first managerial post at Rangers but insists he is in no rush to return to Merseyside and take the Reds’ reins.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 923 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4341954
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Steven Gerrard (file pic).

STEVEN GERRARD BELIEVES Jurgen Klopp will deliver Premier League title success at Liverpool and has no desire to inherit the managerial reins at Anfield any time soon.

The former England captain spent his entire playing career with the Reds, before then moving into coaching within their academy system.

He decided to head out on his own over the summer, with Scottish giants Rangers handing him a high-profile post in which to cut his teeth.

Gerrard has impressed during his time at Ibrox, suggesting that he is destined to return to his roots at some stage, but he insists he is in no rush to head home as he is enjoying his current role and has seen Klopp oversee promising progress on Merseyside.

He told The Guardian: “Anything is possible. Do I want to be the Liverpool manager right now? No, I want to be the Rangers manager. I want to be successful at Rangers.

It’s a silly question if you ask do I want to be Liverpool manager one day. I think everyone on the planet knows the answer to that. But I love Jurgen Klopp and I believe he can help Liverpool win the Premier League.

“I know what it will mean to the fans because they suffered so much in 2014. So we’re in a great place – and I say ‘we’ because I’m a fan and always will be.

“But I’ve got two teams in my heart now. Rangers and Liverpool.”

Gerrard should be well placed to step into Klopp’s shoes if that opportunity ever presents itself, with the 38-year-old having taken as many lessons as possible from the German when working under and alongside him.

“I was like a sponge, watching and learning” added the ex-Liverpool skipper.

“I watch him on TV and see how he handles situations. I could never be Jurgen with his charisma and energy. But if I can take a few things from him it will be such a help. And if I text, call or see him, Jurgen’s always got time for me.

Jurgen’s really good at switching off. When the game is on he’s very emotional but once it’s over he can park the emotion.

“That’s why he’s so good at handling the pressure. After cup finals and a big setback, he’ll be the one to start the party.

“Tomorrow is a different day and that’s a big lesson I have to learn. I have to live my life outside football while still being a manager. It is difficult but I’m trying.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    No concern over Leavy despite flanker missing training with 'full body soreness'
    Schmidt's late decisions, Toner restored and more Ireland team talking points
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season
    Outgoing Premier League chief's proposed £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    '100% committed to Ireland' - Southampton teen releases statement on international future
    '100% committed to Ireland' - Southampton teen releases statement on international future
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    NEW ZEALAND
    Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
    Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie