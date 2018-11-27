This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Steven Gerrard planning 'very long' stay at Rangers

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who says he is in it for the long haul.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 5:29 PM
59 minutes ago 1,192 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4363044
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

STEVEN GERRARD INTENDS to stay at Rangers for a “very long time”.

The former Liverpool and England captain has Rangers sitting second in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind rivals Celtic, in his first season as a manager.

Gerrard’s side are third in their Europa League group but only a point behind leaders Villarreal. 

And the 38-year-old is enjoying working with Gers managing director Stewart Robertson, as well as director of football Mark Allen and chairman Dave King.

“I’d like to thank Dave for the support he’s given me since day one and also the rest of the board,” Gerrard said at the club’s annual general meeting.

“They’ve been really supportive to me and my staff and I’d like to thank Mark and Stewart, who I work with on a daily basis.

“Without the support behind myself and my coaching staff, we wouldn’t have been able to have achieved what we have so far.

“I can assure everyone that we’ll give every bit of time and effort we’ve got to continue moving the club forward on the pitch and we’ll continue trying to attract the best players possible to help bring success back to this incredible club.

“I feel I’m in such a blessed position to be here as manager. I hope I stay here for a very long time and we share some really good times together.”

Rangers are next in action on Thursday when they welcome LaLiga side Villarreal to Ibrox in Group G.

