Dublin's first All-Ireland winning manager takes over as Carlow ladies football boss

Carlow have announced the appointment of Donegal native Gerry McGill for the 2019 season.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 9:21 AM
Dublin were 2010 All-Ireland champions under Gerry McGill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GERRY McGILL WILL be at the helm for the Carlow ladies footballers in 2019.

The Leinster county have announced that the former Donegal goalkeeper will succeed Bart Gilmartin as manager for next season.

McGill has a wealth of experience, having guided Dublin to their first All-Ireland senior ladies football title back in 2010.

In 2016, he brought the Tipperary ladies to an All-Ireland intermediate semi-final. McGill who has played for the Éire Óg club in Carlow, also served as a selector for the Tipp men’s U21 and senior sides.

Well-known strength and conditioning coach Jim Kilty will form part of McGill’s backroom team.

Carlow narrowly missed out on a semi-final place in this year’s All-Ireland junior championship.

