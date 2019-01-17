This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United

11 years after departing, the Italy international has been training with his old club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a bid to regain his fitness.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 2:24 PM
48 minutes ago 3,096 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4445421
Rossi lining out for Man United in 2006.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Rossi lining out for Man United in 2006.
Rossi lining out for Man United in 2006.
Image: EMPICS Sport

EX-MANCHESTER UNITED forward Giuseppe Rossi has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his immediate impact at the club since being installed as caretaker boss.

The 31-year-old has been training with his former club after being invited back last week, as he continues to look for a new club as a free agent, having left Genoa last summer.

Rossi came through the ranks at youth level at Old Trafford before securing a switch to Villarreal in 2007, but his career since then has been blighted by a string of injuries and fitness issues.

Solskjaer offered him the chance to return to where it all began and he has been working on his finishing and overall fitness with the current United squad as they prepare for a home clash against Brighton on Saturday — although he confirmed they won’t be resigning the US-born striker.

The Norwegian head coach has had a dream start at the helm, winning all six of his games so far, with the team now within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.

Rossi has been impressed by what he has seen from his old team-mate and has credited him with restoring the team’s identity after their nightmare start to the 2018-19 campaign.

“It’s not an easy task to come to Manchester United, taking over in such a very critical part of the season and he’s been doing amazing,” Rossi said.

“He brought back the Manchester United way, he brought back the tranquillity that maybe this environment needed.

“You’ve just got to tip your hat off to him and his coaching staff that have done just an amazing job.”

The one-time Italy international has been keeping up admirably in training, with former boss Alex Ferguson even taking in a trip to Carrington to witness his progress.

Rossi praised Ferguson ‘as the best manager who ever lived’, before adding:

“I had breakfast with him at Carrington the other day. We were talking and talking and he still remembers the transfer fee when I got sold.

Just think about it: It was 11 years ago and in that 11-year span there have been hundreds of transfer fees and he still remembered my transfer fee when I went to Villarreal.

“It’s great to see him in high spirits and great to see him just being about here on the football field.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby
    Kane injury cannot be excuse for Tottenham - Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    IRELAND
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Fabinho prepared to fill in at centre-back after becoming a regular for Liverpool
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie