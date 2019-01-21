This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea defender Johnson announces retirement

The 34-year-old, who began his career at West Ham, earned 54 caps for England.

By Ben Blake Monday 21 Jan 2019, 1:24 PM
41 minutes ago 1,969 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4451277
Johnson spent six years at Anfield.
Image: Joe Giddens
Johnson spent six years at Anfield.
Johnson spent six years at Anfield.
Image: Joe Giddens

GLEN JOHNSON HAS officially called time on his 16-year professional career today. 

The 34-year-old defender was on the books at Stoke City last season, but departed in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League. 

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, the former England international — capped 54 times — took the opportunity to announce his retirement. 

“Today is the day I’m officially saying I’ve retired,” Johnson told Jim White.

“I knew halfway through last season I was going to call it a day. I always wanted to retire at an age where my body still felt good.

“Every player knows when their time is up. Mentally, I always wanted to stop quite young and also you can’t always play the game the way you want to play the game when you’re 34.”

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Chelsea v Lazio During his first season at Chelsea. Source: EMPICS Sport

A youth product of West Ham, the full-back made his Premier League debut for the Hammers in January 2003 before earning a £6million move to Chelsea later that year as the first signing of the Roman Abramovich era. 

Johnson won the Premier League title and the League Cup under Jose Mourinho in 2005 and would go on to lift the FA Cup with Portsmouth three years later. 

In 2009, Liverpool paid Pompey a reported £18.5m for his services and Johnson made 200 appearances for the Reds over six years — adding another League Cup to his medal haul. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie