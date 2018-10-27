Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'

FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER Glenn Hoddle has been hospitalised after being taken ill on his 61st birthday on Saturday.

Hoddle fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport — the show was cancelled as a result.

BT presenter Jake Humphrey said Hoddle was “taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning”.

He added on social media: “Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength.”

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.



For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.



Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength ❤️ — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

Hoddle, capped 53 times for England and was a star midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, was considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

He won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Spurs and also played for Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2018

Hoddle went on to manage England after spells in charge of Swindon and Chelsea and took them to the 1998 World Cup finals where they reached the second round bowing out on penalties to Argentina.

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: