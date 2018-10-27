This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 October, 2018
Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'

The former Spurs midfielder fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport.

By AFP Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 12,872 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/4309467
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER Glenn Hoddle has been hospitalised after being taken ill on his 61st birthday on Saturday.

Hoddle fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport — the show was cancelled as a result.

BT presenter Jake Humphrey said Hoddle was “taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning”.

He added on social media: “Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength.”

Hoddle, capped 53 times for England and was a star midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, was considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

He won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Spurs and also played for Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

Hoddle went on to manage England after spells in charge of Swindon and Chelsea and took them to the 1998 World Cup finals where they reached the second round bowing out on penalties to Argentina.

© – AFP, 2018

