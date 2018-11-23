This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Positive update on ex-England manager Hoddle after cardiac arrest

The 61-year-old suffered a major health scare when he collapsed while working for BT Sport last month.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Nov 2018, 4:47 PM
Hoddle is a pundit for BT Sport.
Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

GLENN HODDLE HAS returned home after suffering a cardiac arrest last month, his former club Chelsea confirmed on Friday.

Former England player and manager Hoddle collapsed while working at BT Sport last month and was taken to hospital, where a spokesperson stated he remained in a “serious condition”.

But the 61-year-old has now left hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

“Positive news this afternoon from Glenn Hoddle, who is now recuperating at home following a cardiac arrest in late October,” read a post from Chelsea on Twitter.

Get well soon Glenn, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Bridge!”

Hoddle ended his playing career as a player/manager at Chelsea but starred primarily for rivals Tottenham, where he was a fans’ favourite and later took charge in 2001.

Spurs tweeted: “Everybody at the club is delighted to hear Glenn Hoddle has responded well to treatment and is now recuperating at home. Wishing Glenn a speedy recovery.”

The stylish midfielder, who won 53 England caps and scored eight international goals, also represented Monaco under Arsene Wenger before operating as player/manager with Swindon Town and then at Stamford Bridge.

Hoddle’s work at Chelsea saw him appointed as Terry Venables’ successor with England and he led a Three Lions side featuring David Beckham and Michael Owen to the last 16 of the 1998 World Cup.

He followed his Spurs tenure with a spell as Wolves manager before moving into punditry.

The42 Team

