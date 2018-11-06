After 84 caps, Glenn Whelan set to bow out of international football

It is over a decade since Glenn Whelan made his international debut.

GLENN WHELAN IS set to bid farewell to international football after more than a decade representing the Boys in Green.

The 34-year-old midfielder will captain his country against Northern Ireland on 15 November at the Aviva Stadium.

The Aston Villa player has been a regular fixture in Ireland teams since making his debut against Serbia during Giovanni Trapattoni’s reign as manager in May 2008.

Martin O’Neill today said Whelan’s match against the North, in which he is due to earn his 85th cap, was likely to be his last in Irish colours.

“He’s had [over] 80 odd caps,” the Irish boss said. “He’s been excellent during his time here.

“He will play some part of the [Northern Ireland] game, start the match, be captain of the team, if he gets through over the weekend. He’ll play for some time and I think that’s proper fitting but yes, a fairly decent chance that I think he will be coming towards the end of his time.”

O’Neill previously told reporters Whelan could be called upon again in the event of an injury crisis, but as with Robbie Keane and John O’Shea — who ended their international careers amid home friendlies with Oman and USA respectively — the Northern Ireland clash is likely to serve as an unofficial testimonial for the veteran midfielder, following a lengthy career at international level.

In addition to his Ireland exploits, Whelan is high up on list of Irish players in terms of all-time Premier League appearances, having lined out 277 times for Stoke in the English top flight.

