A huge weekend of European rugby gets underway at Kingsholm, as Johann van Graan’s side bid to take a big step towards the knockout stages.
Liveblog
19 mins — Penalty! Gloucester 3-3 Munster (Carbery)
And the out-half makes no mistake from the tee. Munster are level.
19 mins — And Carbery now has the chance to bring Munster level as Ludlow is blatantly offside as he looked to dive on the loose ball.
18 mins – Munster asking questions of the Gloucester defence through a multi-phase passage of play. Carbery with lovely hands to keep the ball moving out wide, before the forwards keep it tight and bring it back in field. Into the 14th phase and they’re inching closer to the striking zone.
16 mins – Good response from Munster. Carbery takes the ball to the line and stabs through a clever grubber when the options were limited out wide. It’s perfectly-weighted and sits up invitingly for Conway, who is just beaten to the ball by Thorley, before Gloucester scramble back and clear the danger.
13 mins — Penalty! Gloucester 3-0 Munster (Twelvetrees)
After a period of sustained pressure, the home side have the first points on the board through the boot of Billy Twelvetrees after Beirne was penalised by Poite.
10 mins — This is dangerous. First sight of Gloucester’s lethal backline, as the hosts very nearly cut Munster apart down the left. Cipriani is at the heart of it, dropping deep and catching the visitors narrow, but Thorley knocks on the final pass out wide.
7 mins – It’s scrappy as Gloucester — charged up in defence — repel the early threat as Henry Walker hits his opposite number, Niall Scannell, and forces the Munster hooker to knock the ball on in contact. There’s plenty of needle between these two sides.
6 mins – Prime attacking platform here for the province, as Charlie Sharples grasses another towering Munster kick deep into Gloucester territory. Murray to feed.
4 mins – It’s bubbling nicely out there. Murray’s box-kick is fumbled by Hudson and Munster have the scrum just inside their own half on the far side — and then the visitors win a free-kick for an early shove.
2 mins – The sides get to know each other early doors and Romain Poite has to step in and calm things down. From the scrum, Munster get another huge win as they earn the penalty, which Carbery launches down the line.
2 mins – Gloucester showing their intent from the off, but Tadhg Beirne gets up to put pressure on at the lineout and the Munster pack did brilliantly to stand firm and win the turnover.
1 mins – Grobler, the former Munster second row, gets on the end of Cipriani’s hanging kick-off and Gloucester are into attacking mode from the off. The hosts win a penalty, and the out-half kicks for the corner.
KICK-OFF! We’re underway at Kingsholm.
Ben Morgan and Peter O’Mahony lead their respective sides out of the compact and old-school Kingsholm tunnel, as one of the great European venues crackles with atmosphere and intensity under Friday night lights. Munster are wearing their alternate kit for this one.
Chris Farrell had a fairly prominent strapping on that right knee but he looked to be moving freely enough in the warm-up. The teams are back in the sheds and we’re minutes away from kick-off.
Ryan Bailey here guiding you through all the actions as it happens, while Murray Kinsella is in position at Kingsholm. The game is live on BT Sport if you’re near a TV.
Kingsholm is a great-looking ground. Going to be fully packed out tonight, should be a cracking game! pic.twitter.com/ZF4G5ECdMi— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) January 11, 2019
The Munster fans have taken over the Kingsholm Shed.
A little under half an hour until we get underway, and the atmosphere is really building at Kingsholm. To whet your appetite further, here are some of our pre-match offerings:
-
Farrell boost adds to Munster confidence for Kingsholm clash
-
How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
-
Summer signing Mike Haley building trust in Munster’s 15 shirt
-
‘Booster weeks’ leave Munster turnover threat O’Mahony fresh
-
‘Earlsy and Conway working off the ball, that was really good, even Tadhg’s line’
Munster have won each of their last five meetings with Gloucester, those victories all coming by more than 12 points — but which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
AS IT STANDS: Munster were beaten 13-12 by Castres in December to end their unbeaten record in this season’s competition, but they remain top of Pool 2 with 12 points.
Gloucester, on the other hand, are bottom with eight points, but they could overtake Munster with a bonus-point success tonight. Exeter host Castres on Sunday. It’s tight.
Munster have arrived at Kingsholm.
TEAM NEWS: As for Munster, the big news is that Chris Farrell is fit to start in midfield after an injury scare in Galway last weekend.
Van Graan has been able to name a near full-strength side for tonight’s game, with Chris Cloete the only notable absentee after he failed to shake off injury.
Tommy O’Donnell instead takes up the openside slot alongside Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.
Conor Murray partners Joey Carbery at half-back while Mike Haley is recalled to form a back three with Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.
Rhys Marshall has returned from injury and heads up the replacements ahead of what will be his first appearance since the October win over Gloucester in Thomond Park.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Dan Goggin.
TEAM NEWS: The home side have been able to name a number of players returning from injury in their starting XV tonight, including out-half Danny Cipriani.
The England international was sent off at Thomond Park in the round two meeting between the sides but returns to boost the Premiership outfit, as they look to keep their chances of progression alive.
Other changes from the side that started at Welford Road against the Leicester Tigers last weekend see Henry Walker come in at hooker, Franco Mostert move to the blindside flank from the second row with Ed Slater taking Mostert’s place in the engine room and Lewis Ludlow back at openside flanker.
Ben Morgan captains Gloucester, while Gerbrandt Grobler comes up against his former side.
Gloucester:
15. Tom Hudson
14. Charlie Sharples
13. Billy Twelvetrees
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Ollie Thorley
10. Danny Cipriani
9. Callum Braley
1. Josh Hohneck
2. Henry Walker
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Ed Slater
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Franco Mostert
7. Lewis Ludlow
8. Ben Morgan (captain)
Replacements:
16. Franco Marais
17. Alex Seville
18. Ciaran Knight
19. Freddie Clarke
20. Gareth Evans
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Owen Williams
23. Henry Trinder.
The stage is set.
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s Heineken Champions Cup clash between Gloucester and Munster from Kingsholm.
The race for the quarter-finals intensifies this weekend as we enter the penultimate round of pool action, with Johann van Graan’s side bidding to take a big step towards the knockout stages this evening.
Munster head into this round five encounter top of Pool 2 but it’s particularly tight in this group, with all four clubs still mathematically in contention to advance.
The southern province are in pole position to advance but Exeter Chiefs’ win at Gloucester in December now means just four points separate top and bottom.
It’s all to play for and we’re set for a big evening of European rugby under Friday night lights at Kingsholm. Kick off is at 7.45pm.
Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (13)