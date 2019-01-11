7:04PM

TEAM NEWS: As for Munster, the big news is that Chris Farrell is fit to start in midfield after an injury scare in Galway last weekend.

Van Graan has been able to name a near full-strength side for tonight’s game, with Chris Cloete the only notable absentee after he failed to shake off injury.

Tommy O’Donnell instead takes up the openside slot alongside Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Conor Murray partners Joey Carbery at half-back while Mike Haley is recalled to form a back three with Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

Rhys Marshall has returned from injury and heads up the replacements ahead of what will be his first appearance since the October win over Gloucester in Thomond Park.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Dan Goggin.