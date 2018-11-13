This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Veteran Williams inspires Clippers to victory over Warriors in wild overtime thriller

Lou Williams scored 25 points in a 121-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 8:31 AM
35 minutes ago 391 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4336109
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson going for a layup on LA Clippers guard Lou Williams.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson going for a layup on LA Clippers guard Lou Williams.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson going for a layup on LA Clippers guard Lou Williams.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LOU WILLIAMS SCORED 25 points from the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers upset the league-leading Golden State Warriors 121-116 in a wild overtime thriller at the Staples Center last night.

Williams reeled off 10 of his points in overtime to secure victory after the Clippers squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead before digging in for the win.

The 32-year-old veteran was supported by 23 points from the bench by Montrezl Harrell as the Clippers improved to 8-5 in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors remain on top of the West after suffering only their third loss of the season. The NBA champions are 11-3 following the defeat.

Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points while Klay Thompson had 31, including five three-pointers.

The Warriors had trailed for much of the game, and appeared to be sliding toward a loss before a determined fourth quarter rally transformed the contest.

A Williams three-pointer had put the Clippers ahead by 101-87 with 6min 36 remaining before the Warriors came roaring back.

Thompson tied the game at 106-106 with 1:27 left on the clock but neither side were able to take a decisive advantage, sending the game into overtime.

Williams then took over with 10 points as the Clippers completed a morale-boosting victory.

Earlier Monday, the Warriors’ loss was mirrored by a defeat for their Eastern Conference counterparts, the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors suffered only their second defeat of the season in a 126-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 20 rebounds to lead a superb all-round offensive performance from the Pelicans, who saw four starters crack double digits.

New Orleans improved to 7-6 with the win, which was another sign the Pelicans are back on track after a six-game losing streak which jolted their early season progress.

- Sending a message -

The Pelicans have now won three straight to move up in the Western Conference standings.

Davis said New Orleans had been determined to send a message after their six-game slump.

“We just had to get back to it,” Davis said. “We lost five in a row on the road and we’re a better road team than that.

“We just have to be dominant on the road again and this was our next road game, so we had it in our mind.

“It was a good test for us; best team in the East and we’re on the road, so we just made a conscious effort to get this one.”

Davis was given support from across the Pelicans line-up on Monday, with E’Twaun Moore, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle all making significant scoring contributions.

Moore led the scoring with 30 points while Holiday poured on 29 points with 14 assists to hush the Raptors’ home crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Pelicans defense successfully kept Toronto’s dangermen in check, with Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam restricted to 20 and 22 points, respectively.

Point guard Kyle Lowry was held to just four points from 33 minutes on court as the Raptors fell to 12-2.

Elsewhere Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers celebrated the capture of Jimmy Butler with a 124-114 win over the Miami Heat.

Butler, who completed his acrimonious trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier Monday, is not expected to make his first appearance for the Sixers until Wednesday.

Even without Butler, however, the Sixers had too much firepower for the Heat, who rapidly wilted in the face of a 35-point display from Joel Embiid.

The Cameroon star also pulled down 18 rebounds in a dominant performance. J.J. Redick had 25 points while Ben Simmons added 13.

Landry Shamet, Mike Muscala and Furkan Korkmaz all had double-digit points tallies off the bench for the Sixers.

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    Klopp concedes Liverpool got 'a bit lucky' with offside call

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie