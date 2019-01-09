This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'

The experienced 31-year-old, who worked under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 12:56 PM
He has eight goals in all competitions this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
He has eight goals in all competitions this season.
He has eight goals in all competitions this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AC MILAN STRIKER Gonzalo Higuain has “agreed terms” and looks set for an imminent move to Premier League club Chelsea, Italian sports daily Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting.

Higuain joined Milan on a season-long loan from Juventus in July with an option to buy but has struggled to settle at the San Siro, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

And the 31-year-old Argentina international wants to join former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri at the English club, who would take over his €36 million buy-out clause.

“Chelsea have an agreement with Higuain to take him immediately,” Gazzetta say. 

Higuain had his most successful season under Sarri, breaking the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 goals in the 2015/16 campaign.

He scored 91 goals during his three years at the club before moving to Juventus in 2016 on a €90m deal.

He previously spent six years at Real Madrid before starting his career at River Plate in Argentina.

Higuain had been hampered by a back injury earlier in the season but broke his two-month goal-scoring drought before the winter break.

Misfiring Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, meanwhile, has been linked with a loan move back to his homeland with Sevilla. 

Maurizio Sarri File Photo Chelsea boss Sarri. Source: John Walton

Milan’s sporting director Leonardo, however, warned he had to get down to work.

He had a tough moment, he has to put it behind him and get to work,” said Leonardo.

“A goal can change things, but if he is to continue here, he needs to take on responsibility.”

The Brazilian added: “There’s no point following rumours and gossip.

“He is here right now. Seeing as he is here, he needs to get down and actually do something for this team.”

© AFP 2019  

AFP

