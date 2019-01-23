Higuain Premier League-bound as Chelsea confirm loan deal for Argentinian striker

CHELSEA HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the remainder of the season, as the 31-year-old links back up with his old Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea have struggled for goals so far this season, with the out-of-form Alvaro Morata returning to Spain to join Athletic Madrid while star winger Eden Hazard has often been relied up to play as a striker.

Higuain has spent five months on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, where he scored six goals in 15 appearances, however the forward has struggled for form over recent years following a €90 million move to Turin.

He enjoyed his most prolific season under Sarri in Naples back in 2015/16, with Higuain equalling the Serie A golden boot record with 36 league goals in 35 games for Napoli.

Higuain was on loan with AC Milan for the first half of this season. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it,” he said on Wednesday following his unveiling.

“It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

“I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible.”

