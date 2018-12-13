This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod

The former Reds midfielder is a big fan of the Egyptian forward, but feels his Premier League rival is a more complete player at present.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 4:27 PM
49 minutes ago 1,206 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4394108
Mo Salah and Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: John Walton
Mo Salah and Eden Hazard (file pic).
Mo Salah and Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: John Walton

MO SALAH CANNOT be considered a Liverpool legend, says Graeme Souness, with the Reds star yet to offer the same level of consistency as Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

Anfield’s Egyptian frontman has been a revelation since returning to English football in 2017.

A 44-goal haul in his debut campaign delivered countless honours, including the PFA Player of the Year Award and Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah has been back in the groove this season, with his last two outings seeing him record a hat-trick against Bournemouth and a priceless Champions League winner in a meeting with Napoli.

The 26-year-old continues to set records tumbling and has shown himself to be as prolific as Liverpool icons from years gone by.

Souness is, however, reluctant to compare Salah to the greats until he has delivered over a prolonged period of time.

The former Reds midfielder told the Daily Mail: “He is fabulous but it’s only his second year. Come back in five years.

“When you talk about those Liverpool greats, they had players who won everything. Some great team men, great goalscorers, longevity.

This is only Salah’s second season but I do believe he has the potential to be in that category.”

While tipping Liverpool’s talismanic frontman to deliver more inspirational showings in the future, Souness claims he is not the most devastating performer in the Premier League.

The Scot considers Chelsea playmaker Hazard to take that crown, with the Belgian having shown himself to be a more complete player over a number of years.

Asked to make his selection of the English top-flight’s finest, Souness said: “If I could take one it would be Eden Hazard.

I think Salah will be a better goalscorer but in terms of all-round play [Hazard].”

Liverpool will not be overly concerned by Salah’s standing among the elite if he can maintain his current standards, with their fixture list calling for more input from key men.

The Reds, who remain unbeaten at the top of the Premier League table, are set to play host to Manchester United on Sunday, with games against Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal to come before the turn of the calendar year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will then open 2019 with a crunch clash against defending champions Manchester City on 3 January.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino
    English FA chief executive announces plan to stand down
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mexican forward not ready to commit to â¬33 million Wolves move
    Mexican forward not ready to commit to €33 million Wolves move
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster
    Mourinho says 'nothing' surprised him about Valencia defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie