Ireland international Burke loaned out to League One Gillingham in search of playing time

After 15 appearances and two goals for Preston, Graham Burke has gone on loan with the Gills.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 4:48 PM
25 minutes ago 697 Views No Comments
Burke scored his first international goal against the USA in June.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Burke scored his first international goal against the USA in June.
Burke scored his first international goal against the USA in June.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL GRAHAM Burke has agreed a loan deal with League One Gillingham until the end of the season, with the playmaker having found first-team minutes hard to come by with Preston North End.

The 25-year-old joined Preston from Shamrock Rovers in June, but has made just six starts in the Championship during his debut season at Deepdale.

Burke succeeded in making his senior Ireland debut while still a League of Ireland player, featuring in a friendly against France in May.

He would score his first international goal on his second appearance in the green shirt, netting against the USA at the Aviva Stadium seven months ago.

A statement from Preston said: “Burke joined North End in the summer and has made 15 appearances this season and scoring twice, but with a number of players returning from injury, the Irishman is heading to the Gills in search of more regular game time.”

Gillingham are currently 18th in League One, where Burke will link up with former Ireland U21 international Bradley Garmston and Dubliner Mark Byrne.

“Once I spoke to the manager I decided that Gillingham was the right place for me to get some game time,” he said. “I want to play, I want to score goals and will be doing everything I can to help the club move up the table.”

