Sunday 6 January, 2019
'I've made no secret of my desire to take over': Dubliner appointed manager of Bristol Rovers

Former Bray Wanderers and Plymouth defender Graham Coughlan has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 12:06 PM
16 minutes ago 570 Views 1 Comment
Coughlan has steered Bristol Rovers out of the relegation zone during his time as interim boss.
Image: Bristol Rovers
Image: Bristol Rovers

DUBLINER GRAHAM COUGHLAN has been appointed the new manager of League One side Bristol Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, having impressed the club’s hierarchy in his recent role as interim boss.

Coughlan began his professional career with local side Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland before being signed by Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

He would enjoy an 18-year career in football with clubs including Plymouth Argyle, Livingston, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Southend United, before moving into coaching alongside Phil Brown with Southend.

Soccer - Sky Bet League Two - Southend United v Chesterfield - Roots Hall Southend manager Phil Brown (left) and assistant Graham Coughlan in 2014. Source: Daniel Hambury

In 2018 the 44-year-old joined Bristol Rovers as a defensive coach and took over as caretaker manager last month following the departure of  of Darrell Clarke and Marcus Stewart. 

Since taking charge Coughlan has obtained 10 points from a possible 15 and helped steer The Pirates out of the relegation zone in League One.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club since arriving in the summer and have felt honoured to be in interim charge of such a big football club for the past five games,” he said.

“I have made it no secret of my desire to take over on a permanent basis and I am thrilled to be the man the club have trusted to take us forward.

“In the five matches I have overseen the team, along with my experience and love of the game, I believe that I have shown I am capable of building on the great work that Darrell Clarke has done in recent years.

“Together with the supporters, we have already enjoyed some great moments and I can’t wait to create even more.”

