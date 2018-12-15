Graham Shaw beats Joe Schmidt to win RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year

Shaw and his Ireland side made it to the hockey World Cup final this year.

Shaw and his Ireland side made it to the hockey World Cup final this year.

GRAHAM SHAW HAS been crowned RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year, beating Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt to the honour.

Shaw was manager of the Ireland women’s hockey team who made history en route to an unprecedented World Cup final spot this year where they picked up a silver medal.

Despite losing out to the Netherlands in the final, Ireland exceeded all expectations to reach that stage of the competition.

It was Ireland’s first appearance at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in 16 years and they were the second-lowest ranked side in the tournament.

Elsewhere at the RTÉ Sports awards, Rhys McClenaghan picked up the Young Sportsperson of the Year after he became the first ever Irish gymnast to claim a European gymnastics medal by winning gold on the pommel horse in Glasgow.

Ray Houghton was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame in recognition for his career with the Republic of Ireland.

The honour also coincides with the 30th anniversary since he scored a famous goal against England at Euro ’88.

