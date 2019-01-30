Phoenix got robbed: Popovich tears into his Spurs after 'pathetic performance'

Gregg Popovich tore into his team’s “pathetic performance” and claimed the Phoenix Suns “got robbed” after the Spurs won 126-124 on Tuesday.

Rudy Gay’s buzzer-beater secured a victory that moved the Spurs to 30-22, yet Popovich was furious with his team’s effort.

San Antonio had a seven-point lead inside the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and turned the ball over three times in the latter stages.

Popovich addressed the media after the game and offered a frank assessment.

“We were really fortunate to win the game,” the Spurs head coach said.

“I thought that they outplayed us, out-coached us, ‘out-physicaled’ us, out-executed us.

“We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn’t play with each other.

“It was a pathetic performance and Phoenix got robbed.”

Popovich then walked off without taking any questions.

Love this, Gregg Popovich disappointed with a win because hes set high standards for the players pic.twitter.com/ncIhtY7Xcl — Brad Sargeant Football Coaching (@bradsargeantfc) January 30, 2019

Tuesday’s NBA results

Pistons 105-115 Bucks

Cavaliers 116-113 Wizards

Nets 122-117 Bulls

Rockets 116-121 Pelicans

Spurs 126-124 Suns

Lakers 105-121 76ers

- Omni

