Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Phoenix got robbed: Popovich tears into his Spurs after 'pathetic performance'

San Antonio may have beaten Phoenix, but head coach Gregg Popovich was furious with his team’s approach to the game.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:15 AM
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. (file pic)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. (file pic)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. (file pic)

Gregg Popovich tore into his team’s “pathetic performance” and claimed the Phoenix Suns “got robbed” after the Spurs won 126-124 on Tuesday.

Rudy Gay’s buzzer-beater secured a victory that moved the Spurs to 30-22, yet Popovich was furious with his team’s effort.

San Antonio had a seven-point lead inside the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and turned the ball over three times in the latter stages.

Popovich addressed the media after the game and offered a frank assessment.

“We were really fortunate to win the game,” the Spurs head coach said.

“I thought that they outplayed us, out-coached us, ‘out-physicaled’ us, out-executed us.

“We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn’t play with each other.

“It was a pathetic performance and Phoenix got robbed.”

Popovich then walked off without taking any questions.

Tuesday’s NBA results

  • Pistons 105-115 Bucks
  • Cavaliers 116-113 Wizards
  • Nets 122-117 Bulls
  • Rockets 116-121 Pelicans
  • Spurs 126-124 Suns
  • Lakers 105-121 76ers

NBA’s recent history of trading superstars spells trouble for the Pelicans after Davis bombshell

