Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City sit top of the Premier League, five points ahead of Liverpool.

PEP GUARDIOLA SAYS he has full trust in Manchester City’s operations as he waits for Uefa to conclude an investigation into the club’s alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

There have been suggestions that City could be banned from next season’s Champions League if they are found guilty of skirting around FFP regulations.

German magazine Der Spiegel made a number of claims against City last month, based on documents purportedly obtained from whistleblowing platform Football Leaks, which allegedly show the Premier League champions contravened rules on how much money owners are allowed to put into a club.

City dismissed the claims, insisting “the attempt to damage the club’s reputation is organised and clear”.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said this week that Europe’s governing body was “assessing the situation” around City, adding: “We have an independent body working on it. Very soon you will have an answer on what will happen in this concrete case.”

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win at Watford on Tuesday, Guardiola underlined his hopes for a swift resolution.

“Uefa is doing what it is doing. If it found something, the club will make a statement and I like that because we’ll know exactly how we’re going to finish,” he said.

“If there’s something regular, we’ll know it. If we did something not regular, the people can finish to talk about [it].

“I trust a lot in my club, in our organisation. If something is wrong, they are going to tell us.”

Leroy Sane scored City's first goal against Watford last night. Source: Nick Potts

City won 2-1 at Vicarage Road last night, with goals from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez saving them from a late scare.

Pep Guardiola was without the injured Sergio Aguero once again, and wasn’t sure whether he would make a return for the league leader’s trip to face Chelsea on Saturday.

“I don’t know right now. Tomorrow [Wednesday], they’re going to tell me,” he said.

However, the 47-year-old calmed any fears that captain Vincent Kompany was injured in the second half, saying: “It was cramp. He’s okay.”

