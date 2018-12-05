This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches

The manager is looking forward to the federation finishing a look into alleged breaches, insisting he has trust in the club.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 10:29 AM
45 minutes ago 302 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4376385
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City sit top of the Premier League, five points ahead of Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City sit top of the Premier League, five points ahead of Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City sit top of the Premier League, five points ahead of Liverpool.

PEP GUARDIOLA SAYS he has full trust in Manchester City’s operations as he waits for Uefa to conclude an investigation into the club’s alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

There have been suggestions that City could be banned from next season’s Champions League if they are found guilty of skirting around FFP regulations.

German magazine Der Spiegel made a number of claims against City last month, based on documents purportedly obtained from whistleblowing platform Football Leaks, which allegedly show the Premier League champions contravened rules on how much money owners are allowed to put into a club.

City dismissed the claims, insisting “the attempt to damage the club’s reputation is organised and clear”.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said this week that Europe’s governing body was “assessing the situation” around City, adding: “We have an independent body working on it. Very soon you will have an answer on what will happen in this concrete case.”

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win at Watford on Tuesday, Guardiola underlined his hopes for a swift resolution.

“Uefa is doing what it is doing. If it found something, the club will make a statement and I like that because we’ll know exactly how we’re going to finish,” he said.

“If there’s something regular, we’ll know it. If we did something not regular, the people can finish to talk about [it].

“I trust a lot in my club, in our organisation. If something is wrong, they are going to tell us.”

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League - Vicarage Road Leroy Sane scored City's first goal against Watford last night. Source: Nick Potts

City won 2-1 at Vicarage Road last night, with goals from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez saving them from a late scare.

Pep Guardiola was without the injured Sergio Aguero once again, and wasn’t sure whether he would make a return for the league leader’s trip to face Chelsea on Saturday. 

“I don’t know right now. Tomorrow [Wednesday], they’re going to tell me,” he said.

However, the 47-year-old calmed any fears that captain Vincent Kompany was injured in the second half, saying: “It was cramp. He’s okay.”
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ex-Man United CEO heads Newcastle takeover consortium as Ashley confirms he plans to sell up
    Ex-Man United CEO heads Newcastle takeover consortium as Ashley confirms he plans to sell up
    Mourinho: Only 'dishonest' players play poorly for managers they don't like
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    BOXING
    'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight
    'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie