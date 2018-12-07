This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six Nations and Guinness strike naming rights deal until 2024

The move increases the brand’s visibility in rugby and will come into effect immediately with the Six Nations kicking off in just eight weeks.

By Sean Farrell Friday 7 Dec 2018, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,090 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4381588
The stout brand is already prominent during Ireland's November internationals.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The stout brand is already prominent during Ireland's November internationals.
The stout brand is already prominent during Ireland's November internationals.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE SIX NATIONS has today announced Guinness as its new title sponsor for the next six years.

The move will keep naming rights on the Championship until 2024 and increases Guinness’ visibility in rugby, adding to their sponsorship of Ireland’s November internationals and the Guinness Pro14. The stout was previously title sponsors of what is now the Gallagher Premiership in England.

The Times this week reported the deal to be worth £6 (€6.7) million in its first year, rising to £12 (€13.46) million by the end of the term. The same report calls the figures a cut-price deal, after the tournament had placed a £100 (€112) million valuation on six-year naming rights in 2017.

The 2019 Six Nations kicks off in eight weeks’ time and will mark the first installment of the new sponsorship after a long-running link with RBS and, in 2018, NatWest.

“We are absolutely delighted to enhance our long-standing relationship with Guinness and they will be a terrific title sponsor for Rugby’s greatest championship,” says Six Nations CEO Benjamin Morel in a statement released today.

John Kennedy, president of Diageo Europe, Turkey and India, added: “Working with the Six Nations, we want to enhance both the Championship and the fan experience whilst using the partnership to encourage the adult fans watching, or attending, the games to drink responsibly.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    Rose: Playing at Wembley isn’t nice anymore, it’s not an honour
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho reveals why Fred has fallen down the Man United pecking order
    Mourinho reveals why Fred has fallen down the Man United pecking order
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie