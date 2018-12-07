Six Nations and Guinness strike naming rights deal until 2024

THE SIX NATIONS has today announced Guinness as its new title sponsor for the next six years.

The move will keep naming rights on the Championship until 2024 and increases Guinness’ visibility in rugby, adding to their sponsorship of Ireland’s November internationals and the Guinness Pro14. The stout was previously title sponsors of what is now the Gallagher Premiership in England.

The Times this week reported the deal to be worth £6 (€6.7) million in its first year, rising to £12 (€13.46) million by the end of the term. The same report calls the figures a cut-price deal, after the tournament had placed a £100 (€112) million valuation on six-year naming rights in 2017.

The 2019 Six Nations kicks off in eight weeks’ time and will mark the first installment of the new sponsorship after a long-running link with RBS and, in 2018, NatWest.

“We are absolutely delighted to enhance our long-standing relationship with Guinness and they will be a terrific title sponsor for Rugby’s greatest championship,” says Six Nations CEO Benjamin Morel in a statement released today.

John Kennedy, president of Diageo Europe, Turkey and India, added: “Working with the Six Nations, we want to enhance both the Championship and the fan experience whilst using the partnership to encourage the adult fans watching, or attending, the games to drink responsibly.”