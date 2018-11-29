'I need the sea to live': France captain Guirado leaves Toulon for Top14 rivals

Guirado is set to captain France at next year's World Cup.

FRANCE CAPTAIN GUILHEM Guirado will be moving to Montpellier at the end of the season, the Top 14 club announced on Thursday.

“It was a very important decision which needed a lot of thought. Now it is official I am very happy to be joining Montpellier,” Guirado told the club website.

Guirado’s current side Toulon said last month that the 32-year-old hooker would be leaving at the end of the season and Montpellier have beaten Stade Francais to his signature.

“I think I need the sea to live,” said Guirado. “I think that to succeed, you need good living conditions.

“Montpellier want to succeed, cement their place at the top level and win titles,” said Guirado, who has signed a three-year contract.

“That is my ambition too. I don’t have too many seasons left in front of me.”

Guirado, who has 63 French caps and is set to captain them in next year’s World Cup in Japan, began his professional career with Perpignan, winning the Top 14 in 2009.

Guirado joined Toulon in 2014 after Perpignan were relegated.

Guirado will share the hooker duties at Montpellier with former Springbok Bismarck Du Plessis and rising talent Vincent Giudicelli.

