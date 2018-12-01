James Harden nips in for casual no-look block on DeMar DeRozan

JAMES HARDEN IS not exactly renowned for his defensive efforts on the basketball court.

But he made sure that his old friend DeMar DeRozan didn’t get the better of him with this casual no-look block.

Harden and DeRozan know each other since their childhoods growing up in Compton, California.

Last night, Harden and the Houston Rockets beat DeRozan’s San Antonio Spurs 136-105.

But it was this clip — showing Harden nonchalantly stopping his friend from putting down a dunk — which has really got people talking:

Just when you think Harden gave up on the play... pic.twitter.com/Y0Z1hWuYki — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2018

