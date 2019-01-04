This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: 44-point Harden sinks Warriors with incredible game-winning three-pointer in OT

Meanwhile, Raptors star Kawhi Leonard was showered with boos on his Spurs return.

By AFP Friday 4 Jan 2019, 10:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,165 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4423083

NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JAMES HARDEN SHOWED once again that he is at the top of his game, rattling in the winning basket with two seconds left in overtime to lift the Houston Rockets to a 135-134 win over Golden State.

The reigning NBA MVP drained the three-pointer despite being double teammed as the Rockets rallied from a 20-point second half deficit to beat the two-time defending champion Warriors on Thursday.

“I had confidence it would go in. Even the ones I miss, they feel good,” said Harden, who recorded his fifth straight 40-point performance.

Harden finished with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a titanic struggle between the Western Conference powers who met in a seven-game NBA playoff semi-final last season that was won by Golden State.

Harden also had a triple-double Monday against Memphis of 43 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He has scored at least 30 points in 11 straight contests.

“He made the impossible shot at the end,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Just an incredible performance.

“He is the master of isolation and the step-back three and drawing fouls.”

Golden State’s Kevin Durant launched a long three-pointer as the buzzer sounded but missed the rim.

Stephen Curry finished with 35 points for the Warriors, who have been struggling of late to find their form. 

Curry put the Warriors ahead with 23 seconds remaining in overtime but all it did was set the stage for Harden’s heroics. Harden shimmied sideways and let fly with an army of Warriors in his face to score the game-winner.

“I know my team needed me to make a shot or make a play. I am happy to come up with a big-time shot,” Harden said.

He also hit two earlier three-pointers in the extra session in a game featuring dynamic plays throughout by some of the league’s marquee players.

Klay Thompson made a go-ahead layup with 40 seconds left in overtime, then Harden tied it at 132-132 on a pair of free throws with 33 seconds left.

“He’s been playing at a high level the last 11 games, so it is not surprising considering the roll he is on,” said Curry.

Rockets Warriors Basketball Kevin Durant goes past Harden. Source: AP/PA Images

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan delivered his first career triple double as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Toronto Raptors 125-107 to spoil the return of Kawhi Leonard to the Alamo City.

DeRozan finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as he dominated the battle against Leonard, who was making his first trip back since being traded to Toronto in the off-season.

“I just wanted to go out and have fun,” said DeRozan. “I didn’t want to put too much pressure on it. It was a great game.”

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points for San Antonio, who led by as many as 28 points and snapped the Raptors’ three-game win streak.

But DeRozan stole the thunder, becoming the first Spurs player since Tim Duncan in 2003 to record a triple double at home.

Leonard scored 21 points on eight-of-13 shooting, but was showered with boos and jeers throughout the contest. 

At one stage Leonard had to take a step back from the foul line as chants of “Traitor! Traitor!” and “Quitter! Quitter!” rained down from the sold out crowd of 18,500 at the AT&T Center arena.

Leonard played seven seasons with the Spurs before forcing his way out of San Antonio in a trade that brought DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl from Toronto.

The boos from the San Antonio fans continued during a video tribute that the Spurs had put together to honour Leonard.

At the end of the game, Leonard hugged former coach Gregg Popovich, then walked over to the Spurs’ bench to say hello to assistant coach Ettore Messina.

“I felt badly about it. Kawhi is a high-character guy. We all make decisions in our lives, what we are going to do with our futures, and he has that same right as any of us. So I felt badly, honestly,” Popovich said of the booing.

© – AFP, 2019   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    DUNDALK
    More change at Dundalk as chief executive leaves after less than a year
    More change at Dundalk as chief executive leaves after less than a year
    League One strugglers pay undisclosed fee to bring Dundalk winger back to England
    Perth takes charge as Dundalk confirm successor to Stephen Kenny
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie