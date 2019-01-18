Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland

FINN HARPS HAVE announced the signing of Australian centre-half Harry Ashcroft, subject to international clearance.

The Sydney-born defender, who can also play at right-back, joins Ollie Horgan’s newly-promoted side, having most recently played with Maltese club Balzan.

23-year-old Ashcroft, who has represented Australia at U20 level, has previously enjoyed spells at Central Coast Mariners in his homeland and Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo.

He credits Harps’ Malta international Jacob Borg with recommending the SSE Airtricity League to him.

“Jacob Borg is a good friend of mine and played with me in Malta,” said Ashcroft. “He spoke highly of the job Ollie Horgan was doing at Finn Harps.

“Jacob really enjoyed his time last season with the team getting promotion . Ollie came over to see me play in Malta and we had a chat afterwards.

I was impressed with what he had to say and I’m now looking forward to playing with Finn Harps in the Premier Division.”

Horgan added: “We are pleased that Harry has agreed to join us. It’s a new challenge for him and one he is looking forward to now. Harry has played at a decent level and has a fair degree of experience for a 23-year-old so hopefully he can push on now with us.”

Harps begin their return to the top flight away to Bohemians on 15 February.

