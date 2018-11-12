Are you ready for this? Harry Redknapp's heading into the jungle

“I DON’T HAVE any idea really what I’m in for, no…. no…… who’s going to wash my pants?”

So, Harry Redknapp has been confirmed for ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.’

The 71-year-old English football manager last managed Birmingham City and to be honest, after this news we don’t have many more words.

So here’s a few clips from the reveal video instead.

“I’m pretty useless at looking after myself.

“I don’t know about eating all these bugs and all these things, I’ve never tried it. I like a bit of calamari.”

“It’s an adventure, I’m looking forward to it. You only get one life and you gotta give it the best crack while you can.”

