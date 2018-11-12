This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Are you ready for this? Harry Redknapp's heading into the jungle

‘ARRY!

By The42 Team Monday 12 Nov 2018, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,276 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4335995

“I DON’T HAVE any idea really what I’m in for, no…. no…… who’s going to wash my pants?”

So, Harry Redknapp has been confirmed for ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.’

The 71-year-old English football manager last managed Birmingham City and to be honest, after this news we don’t have many more words.

So here’s a few clips from the reveal video instead.

“I’m pretty useless at looking after myself.
“I don’t know about eating all these bugs and all these things, I’ve never tried it. I like a bit of calamari.”
“It’s an adventure, I’m looking forward to it. You only get one life and you gotta give it the best crack while you can.” 

