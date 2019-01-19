More than a week after their 66-score encounter, Thurles CBS book place in Harty Cup semi-final over St John the Baptist CS

A late surge from Thurles CBS saw them through to the Harty Cup semi-final.

Thurles CBS 0-16

St John the Baptist CS (Hospital) 0-11

Conor Kane reports from Dundrum.

AFTER 160 MINUTES of hurling plus injury-time, across two days, it’s the hurlers of Thurles CBS who march on to the semi-finals of the Harty Cup.

This time, scores were more difficult to attain than in the 66-score encounter between these schools 10 days beforehand which had extra-time and additional extra-time, and this time we had a decision in regulation time.

Going into the fourth quarter the teams were actually level, 0-10 apiece, after yet another Dylan O’Shea free had squared things up for Hospital.

It was Thurles who galloped clear going down the home stretch with points from a variety of scorers.

St John the Baptist will know that they under-performed this time out, managing just three points from play and with none other than O’Shea managing to nab more than one score.

They had their chances too, particularly in the first half when they shot six wides (compared to Thurles’s two during that phase), and also a sniff of goal which was denied a few times by CBS goalkeeper Kevin Bracken.

In the end Thurles CBS used their possession better and had a better balance throughout the field.

Devon Ryan doing the business from both placed balls and play with Max Hackett, Paddy Creedon and Luke Cashin chipping in with two each, while their midfield of Hackett and Moloney gradually got the better of their counterparts after a slow start.

In defence, Peter Melbourne won plenty of difficult ball while John Kirwan, Frank Hanafin and Kevin Hayes all did well.

Thurles will now face CBC Cork in the semi-final on Saturday 26 January.

Scorers:

Thurles: Devon Ryan 0-8 (1 ’65′, 6F), Max Hackett 0-2, Paddy Creedon 0-2, Luke Cashin 0-2, Kieran Moloney 0-1, Eoin Purcell 0-1.

Hospital: Dylan O’Shea 0-8 (all frees), Patrick Reale 0-1, Brian O’Grady 0-1, Michael Martin 0-1.

Thurles CBS

1 Kevin Bracken (Thurles Sarsfields)

2 Peter Melbourne (Moycarkey-Borris)

3 John Kirwan (Moycarkey-Borris)

4 Jack Hickey (Emeralds)

5 Frank Hanafin (Holycross-Ballycahill)

6 Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

7 Jack Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8 Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

9 Kieran Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields)

10 Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

11 Devon Ryan (Kickhams)

12 Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

13 Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

14 Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris)

18 Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

15 Luke Cashin f0r J Lanigan (10m)

25 Jack Leamy for K Moloney (44m)

22 Eoin Morris for F Hanafin (49m)

28 Jack Morrissey for D Flood (56m)

19 Jack Taylor for P Creedon (59m)

Hospital

1 Darragh Macauley (Emly)

2 Killean Reale (Hospital)

3 Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

4 Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken)

5 Brian Heavey (Garryspillane)

7 Alan Buckley (Knockainey)

6 Kevin Bonar (Bruff)

8 Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane)

9 Patrick Reale (Knockainey)

12 Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane)

14 Michael Martin (Ballybricken)

10 Aidan O’Heney (Emly)

13 Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane)

11 Brian O’Grady (Kiltealy)

15 Oisin O’Grady (Hospital)

Subs

17 Peter Morrissey for A O’Heney (46m)

22 Conor Burke for M Martin (55m)

24 Aidan McNamara for R Tobin (59m)

Ref: Damien Fox (Clare)