This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He has more ability than Alli or Lingard'

Jamie Carragher has backed Ross Barkley to nail down an England spot.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,821 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4313696
Ross Barkley (file pic).
Ross Barkley (file pic).
Ross Barkley (file pic).

ROSS BARKLEY HAS the potential to become a vital part of Gareth Southgate’s England team, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Chelsea midfielder scored for a third consecutive appearance at the weekend, grabbing the second in a 4-0 rout of Burnley on Sunday , and Carragher believes that the former Evertonian can bring that form to the international stage.

Comparing Barkley this season to his time at Goodison Park, the ex-Liverpool man spoke highly of his improvement.

And he believes that in terms of raw talent he is superior to Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, who were the key midfielders in Southgate’s side during their run to the World Cup semi-finals.

“The stats show a difference. The big one is dribbles. We all love to see players dribble but football is a passing game and maybe two or three times a game you have the chance to go on a dribble,” he said on  Sky Sports .

“It can’t be five times a game, and I think that was where he was losing the ball at Everton. Now he is making better decisions.

“Also look at the distance covered, I think he’s fitter, stronger and maybe that is something to do with what we are seeing now at Chelsea.

He was really good for Everton but towards the end of his time there his decision-making wasn’t great. He dribbled when he should have passed, he passed when he should have dribbled, and the crowd got on his back and he found it difficult at times. Maybe it was the pressure of being the main man at Everton to create something.”

He added: “This lad has got to become mentally stronger, but in terms of ability, you think of the players who played in that position in the World Cup — Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard — and maybe you could argue they are better mentally but they are not better ability wise.

“If he becomes better mentally — as you would expect playing for a big team and achieving big things — I think he could become a must for the England team.”

Barkley was left out of the England squad that travelled to Russia for the World Cup in the summer having made just four domestic appearances last campaign, but did feature against both Croatia and Spain in the Three Lions’ recent Uefa Nations’ League outings.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He has more ability than Alli or Lingard'
    'He has more ability than Alli or Lingard'
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    'I can handle that' - Demirbay calm amid Liverpool interest
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    Mahrez strikes early as City beat Spurs to return to the top
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie