This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heartbreak for Wayne Rooney, as DC United exit MLS Cup play-offs

The former Manchester United striker missed a penalty amid a disappointing end to his season.

By AFP Friday 2 Nov 2018, 9:54 AM
2 hours ago 2,453 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4318760
D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) salutes supporters after United's match against Columbus Crew.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) salutes supporters after United's match against Columbus Crew.
D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) salutes supporters after United's match against Columbus Crew.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FEDERICO HIGUAIN SCORED two goals and converted in the penalty shootout as the Columbus Crew advanced in the MLS Cup playoffs on Thursday over Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

The teams were knotted at 2-2 after extra time after Nick DeLeon grabbed an equaliser for DC United in the 116th minute.

But DeLeon would plummet from the heights to the depths minutes later when his shoot-out effort sailed high over the bar on United’s last attempt. Columbus advanced 3-2 on penalties to an Eastern Conference semi-final against the New York Red Bulls — winners of the Supporters’ Shield as the team topping the regular-season table.

Higuain opened the shoot-out to put Columbus up 1-0. Rooney took United’s first attempt and his effort was saved by diving Crew keeper Zack Steffen.

Steffen also saved an attempt from Luciano Acosta before DeLeon’s bad miss ended things.

“He’s unbelievable,” Crew captain Wil Trapp said of Steffen. “We feel like every time he’s going to make a great save and he made two of them.”

It was a heartbreaking end to Rooney’s remarkable first campaign with DC United.

The former Manchester United and England star arrived in July and was the catalyst for a stunning transformation in United fortunes, leading them from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to playoff contenders.

They took a 10-game unbeaten streak into the playoffs, finishing fourth in the conference standings.

But for the second straight year, Columbus advanced out of the knockout round in a shootout.

As in Atlanta a year ago, Steffen was key.

“It just comes down to instincts and your gut feeling,” he said of his diving saves of Rooney and Acosta.

- ‘It’s a thrill’ -

“I don’t like them,” he added of shoot-outs. “I get nervous — but at the same time it’s a thrill.”

France’s Frederic Brillant had given DC United the lead in the 21st minute after Steffen shunted an Acosta cross into his path in front of goal. Rooney had set things in motion with a long free kick that Acosta tracked down.

Nine minutes later Higuain made it 1-1, slotting the ball home after Junior Moreno and Joseph Mora failed to clear.

Higuain’s header six minutes into extra time put Columbus up for the first time in the contest. He had sent the ball wide to Harrison Afful then made his way into the penalty area where Afful’s pass found him and he headed into the far corner past United keeper bill Hamid.

DeLeon, a second-half substitute who missed much of the season with a knee injury, made it 2-2 in the 116th when he intercepted an attempted clearance by Gyasi Zardes and fired a volley from just outside the area inside the near post. It was his first goal in more than two years.

Hamid made one save in the shootout, and Columbus midfielder Patrick Mullins hit the post to give United an opening, but DeLeon couldn’t come close.

In Los Angeles, Damir Kreilach’s double for Real Salt Lake helped his side fend off a comeback by LAFC as they punched their ticket to the Western Conference semi-finals.

The sixth seeded Real Salt Lake overcame a 2-1 second-half deficit to advance to face top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the next round.

LAFC, the third seed, missed a golden opportunity for a playoff win in their first season of existence.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    ITALY
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    FOOTBALL
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    History in the making as rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to meet in Copa Libertadores final
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says going back to England would be 'odd'
    IRELAND
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie