20 heartwarming moments from the 2018 GAA season

Limerick ending their long wait for Liam MacCarthy, Kildare’s famous win over Mayo and Mullinalaghta’s fairytale journey.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,333 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4410103
Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie after winning the All-Ireland final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie after winning the All-Ireland final.
Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie after winning the All-Ireland final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

1. Amanda Stapleton charity match

A lovely gesture in the GAA community took place in November. Tipperary and Kilkenny hurling legends gathered together for the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match after she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match media event Lar Corbett, Brendan Cummins, and Paddy Stapleton all took part in the Amanda Stapleto Benefit Match. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

2. Dunboyne dedicate winning Meath county title to clubman Sean Cox

Dunboyne won their first Meath SFC title since 2005 this year, and the club dedicated their achievement to clubman Sean Cox who was the victim of a brutal attack ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against AS Roma.

Dunboyne celebrate after the game with the trophy Dunboyne players celebrate winning the senior county title. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Dublin ladies All-Ireland winners

The Dublin ladies made history in 2018 after securing back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles for the first time in their history.

They also defeated their arch rivals Cork in the final, after suffering three consecutive defeats to them in All-Ireland deciders.

Dublin celebrate after the game with the trophy The victorious Dublin ladies. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Cork celebrate winning camogie All-Ireland

There were similar scenes for the Cork camogs as they also retained their All-Ireland title following a close contest against rivals Kilkenny in the final.

Orla Cotter showed nerves of steel to convert a late free and secure victory.

Tadhg Scannell (5 month old) son Briege Corkery in the O'Duffy Cup Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

5. John Kiely post All-Ireland

John Kiely guided Limerick to the promised land in 2018 as they overcame Galway to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

He shared a heartwarming embrace with Galway manager Micheál Donoghue after the final whistle.

John Kiely with Michael Donoghue at the final whistle John Kiely with Michael Donoghue at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Kildare celebrations of win over Mayo

Newbridge or nowhere became an iconic phrase this year when Kildare fought for the right to host their All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Mayo.

They defied the odds to defeat the 2017 All-Ireland finalists after a gripping affair at St Conleth’s Park.

Kildare fans celebrate The Kildare fans after their moment of triumph against Mayo. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. Carlow celebrate win over Kildare

Carlow enjoyed a prosperous season in 2018, securing promotion out of Division 4 for the first time in 33 years, and recording their first Leinster SFC win over Kildare since 1953.

Carlow players celebrate at the final whistle Carlow players celebrate at the final whistle. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

8. Cian Lynch and his mam after the All-Ireland final

Back to the All-Ireland hurling final and this touching image of Limerick midfielder Cian Lynch and his mother Valerie after that incredible victory over Galway.

Lynch went on to collect the Hurler of the Year award after a stunning season for the Shannonsiders.

Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie celebrate after the game Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie after winning the All-Ireland final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Seamus Hickey celebrating with his wife and children

Limerick stalwart Seamus Hickey was able to celebrate his team’s All-Ireland success in Croke Park with his wife and children before announcing his inter-county retirement later in the year.

Seamus Hickey with Ellen, Anna, Patrick, Mathew Seamus Hickey with his wife Ellen and children. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

10. Connor McAliskey and his niece after the All-Ireland semi-final

Tyrone ended a 10-year wait to get back to an All-Ireland final in 2018, and Connor McAliskey celebrated their semi-final win over Ulster rivals Monaghan with his niece Grace Colhoun.

11. Waterford player tributes to Derek McGrath

Derek McGrath stepped down as the Waterford hurling manager this year following their elimination from the championship and there were plenty of heartfelt tributes paid to him from his players.

Waterford forward Brian O’Halloran described him as a “father figure” in the wake of McGrath’s departure.

Derek McGrath after the game Derek McGrath stepped down as Waterford hurling manager in 2018. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

12. Waterford fans salute Brick Walsh after he broke appearance record

Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh made a record-breaking 74th appearance for Waterford earlier this year after making his debut in 2003.

There were heartwarming scenes in Semple Stadium when fans came over to congratulate him after the Déise’s last Munster championship game against Cork.

Michael Walsh shakes hands with a fan after the game Michael 'Brick' Walsh shakes hands with a fan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

13. Tributes to 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley after she retired

Cork dual star Rena Buckley announced her retirement from both inter-county football and camogie this year with an incredible 18 All-Ireland medals across both codes.

There were plenty of tributes paid to her in honour of an exceptional career representing the rebel county.

Rena Buckley lifts the trophy Rena Buckley after captain Cork to a camogie All-Ireland title in 2017. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

14. Wicklow’s Ciaran Hyland celebrates with his daughter after an incredible win over Offaly

Wicklow won their first Leinster SFC game in five years after defeating Offaly in May. Ciaran Hyland enjoyed the moment with his daughter Fay at the final whistle.

Ciaran and Fay Hyland celebrate at the final whistle Ciaran and Fay Hyland after victory over Offaly. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

15. Waterford footballers claim first qualifier win since 2011

There were uplifting scenes in Waterford too during the summer after they recorded their first All-Ireland qualifier win in seven years after defeating Wexford.

Tom McGlinchey and his back room team celebrate at the final whistle Joyous scenes with Tom McGlinchey and his backroom team. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

16. Ballygunner players finally get a Munster title win

After falling short twice in the last three seasons, Waterford’s Ballygunner were finally crowned Munster SHC champions after an epic battle with All-Ireland champions Na Piarsaigh.

They had also lost four finals since their only other victory in a Munster decider back in 2001.

There were euphoric scenes at the full-time whistle.

Wayne Hutchinson celebrates the final whistle with JJ Hutchinson Ballygunner's Wayne Hutchinson celebrating with JJ Hutchinson. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

 17. Mullinalaghta’s historic victory in Leinster

The half-parish in north Longford went on a fairytale journey to becoming the first club in the county to win a provincial senior crown.

Their unlikely story of triumph has captured the hearts of the nation.

Patrick Fox celebrates after the game Patrick Fox celebrates after defeating Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

18. Gaoth Dobhair crowned Ulster champions

Gaoth Dobhair also ended a famine this year as they became the first Donegal club to win an Ulster SFC title following victory over Scotstown of Monaghan.

Peter McGee, Niall Friel and Christopher McFadden celebrate at the final whistle Peter McGee, Niall Friel and Christopher McFadden can't contain their emotion after the final whistle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

19. Mourneabbey finally getting that All-Ireland win

Cork and Munster champions Mourneabbey finally got out of the house of pain this year to become senior All-Ireland club champions in what was their fourth final.

Mourneabbey players celebrate at the final whistle Relief for Mourneabbey after they finally won a senior All-Ireland title. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

20. John Kerins celebrates after St Finbarr’s win Cork senior title for first time in 33 years.

St Finbarr’s ended a 33-year wait for a Cork SFC title in 2018 and it was an emotional occasion for their goalkeeper John Kerins whose late father John was on the previous winning team in 1985.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

